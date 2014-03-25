Violence returns to Darfur
A woman stands at the site of a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A woman stands at the site of a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A boy walks past a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A boy walks past a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Peace keepers from the United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) look at an RPG-7 projectile that was found at the Al-Abassi camp for internally displaced persons, after an attack by rebels, in Mellit town, North Darfur March 25, 2014....more
Peace keepers from the United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) look at an RPG-7 projectile that was found at the Al-Abassi camp for internally displaced persons, after an attack by rebels, in Mellit town, North Darfur March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Boys look inside a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Boys look inside a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A boy walks near a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A boy walks near a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A girl draws water from a well in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A girl draws water from a well in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Girls stand inside a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Girls stand inside a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Women build shelters after their home was burned down in an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Women build shelters after their home was burned down in an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A girl is helped by her sister as she drinks water in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A girl is helped by her sister as she drinks water in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man waits to collect water for his camels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man waits to collect water for his camels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man looks into a house that was burned down after an attack by rebels in Mellit town, North Darfur March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man looks into a house that was burned down after an attack by rebels in Mellit town, North Darfur March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Children transport containers of water to their homes in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Children transport containers of water to their homes in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A woman looks at her belongings that were burned during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A woman looks at her belongings that were burned during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Children stand inside a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Children stand inside a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Camels drink water in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Camels drink water in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
People wait to collect water for their camels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
People wait to collect water for their camels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Next Slideshows
Taliban gunmen attack election office
Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the election commission office near the home of an Afghan presidential candidate.
First lady visits China
Ping pong, the Great Wall, culture and education are on the agenda during Michelle Obama's trip to China.
Families of MH370
Angry relatives of passengers on the lost Malaysian jetliner clash with police during a protest in Beijing.
Putin and the G7
The relationship between the Russian President and his fellow world leaders.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.