Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 29, 2012 | 10:25am EDT

Violent protests in Kenya

<p>Civilians carry the body of Aboud Rogo Mohammed along the Mombasa-Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. Hundreds of protesters smashed cars and vandalized at least four churches in the Kenyan city of Mombasa on Monday after unknown gunmen shot dead Aboud Rogo Mohammed, a Muslim cleric accused by the United States of helping Islamist militants in neighboring Somalia. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Civilians carry the body of Aboud Rogo Mohammed along the Mombasa-Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. Hundreds of protesters smashed cars and vandalized at least four churches in the Kenyan city of Mombasa on Monday...more

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Civilians carry the body of Aboud Rogo Mohammed along the Mombasa-Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. Hundreds of protesters smashed cars and vandalized at least four churches in the Kenyan city of Mombasa on Monday after unknown gunmen shot dead Aboud Rogo Mohammed, a Muslim cleric accused by the United States of helping Islamist militants in neighboring Somalia. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
1 / 20
<p>A policeman guards the van in which Aboud Rogo Mohammed was shot and killed in, along Mombasa Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

A policeman guards the van in which Aboud Rogo Mohammed was shot and killed in, along Mombasa Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A policeman guards the van in which Aboud Rogo Mohammed was shot and killed in, along Mombasa Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
2 / 20
<p>A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian were killed when rioters hurled a grenade at officers in the port city of Mombasa on Tuesday after two days of violence over the killing of a radical Muslim cleric. Mobs of youths had fired at police with machineguns just before throwing the grenade into a police truck, Benedict Kigen, a senior police intelligence officer said. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian were killed when rioters hurled a grenade at officers in the port city of...more

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian were killed when rioters hurled a grenade at officers in the port city of Mombasa on Tuesday after two days of violence over the killing of a radical Muslim cleric. Mobs of youths had fired at police with machineguns just before throwing the grenade into a police truck, Benedict Kigen, a senior police intelligence officer said. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
3 / 20
<p>A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
4 / 20
<p>Policemen stand round a demonstrator arrested during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Policemen stand round a demonstrator arrested during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Policemen stand round a demonstrator arrested during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
5 / 20
<p>A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
6 / 20
<p>Policemen attempt to extinguish a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Policemen attempt to extinguish a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Policemen attempt to extinguish a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
7 / 20
<p>A policeman prepares to lob a tear-gas canister in the direction of protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

A policeman prepares to lob a tear-gas canister in the direction of protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A policeman prepares to lob a tear-gas canister in the direction of protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
8 / 20
<p>Kenyan security forces patrol the streets during demonstrations following the shooting and killing of Aboud Rogo Mohammed, in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga </p>

Kenyan security forces patrol the streets during demonstrations following the shooting and killing of Aboud Rogo Mohammed, in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Kenyan security forces patrol the streets during demonstrations following the shooting and killing of Aboud Rogo Mohammed, in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
9 / 20
<p>Musical equipment is seen in a charred room of the Salvation Army Church that was attacked by rioting youths in the city of Mombasa in Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Musical equipment is seen in a charred room of the Salvation Army Church that was attacked by rioting youths in the city of Mombasa in Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Musical equipment is seen in a charred room of the Salvation Army Church that was attacked by rioting youths in the city of Mombasa in Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
10 / 20
<p>A court police officer (L) stands guard as youths, part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

A court police officer (L) stands guard as youths, part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. ...more

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A court police officer (L) stands guard as youths, part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
11 / 20
<p>Youths, as part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Youths, as part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Youths, as part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
12 / 20
<p>A policemen patrols a street after extinguishing a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A policemen patrols a street after extinguishing a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A policemen patrols a street after extinguishing a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
13 / 20
<p>Demonstrators arrested by policemen lie in a truck during protests in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Demonstrators arrested by policemen lie in a truck during protests in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Demonstrators arrested by policemen lie in a truck during protests in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
14 / 20
<p>A policeman assists a passerby injured by protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A policeman assists a passerby injured by protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A policeman assists a passerby injured by protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
15 / 20
<p>A Kenyan police officer gets treatment at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa after a grenade was thrown at them at Bamburi area of the Kenyan Coast, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

A Kenyan police officer gets treatment at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa after a grenade was thrown at them at Bamburi area of the Kenyan Coast, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Kenyan police officer gets treatment at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa after a grenade was thrown at them at Bamburi area of the Kenyan Coast, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
16 / 20
<p>A policeman receives medical attention at the Coast General Hospital following a grenade attack on a police unit truck during two consecutive days of unrest in Mombasa, Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A policeman receives medical attention at the Coast General Hospital following a grenade attack on a police unit truck during two consecutive days of unrest in Mombasa, Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A policeman receives medical attention at the Coast General Hospital following a grenade attack on a police unit truck during two consecutive days of unrest in Mombasa, Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
17 / 20
<p>Policemen patrol a street during protests by youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Policemen patrol a street during protests by youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Policemen patrol a street during protests by youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
18 / 20
<p>Policemen charge at rioting youths during protests by youths in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Policemen charge at rioting youths during protests by youths in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Policemen charge at rioting youths during protests by youths in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
19 / 20
<p>A man walks in front of tyres set on fire by rioting youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man walks in front of tyres set on fire by rioting youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A man walks in front of tyres set on fire by rioting youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photo focus: Time

Photo focus: Time

Next Slideshows

Photo focus: Time

Photo focus: Time

The magazine has featured some prominent newsmakers on its cover over the course of its history.

Aug 28 2012
Evacuating the Roma

Evacuating the Roma

French CRS police evacuate Roma families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp.

Aug 28 2012
Disappearing Arctic

Disappearing Arctic

The world's Arctic ice cap has shrunk to a new low, surpassing a record set only five years ago.

Aug 28 2012
Hurricane Katrina: A chronology

Hurricane Katrina: A chronology

A look back at the tragedy that was Hurricane Katrina.

Aug 27 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast