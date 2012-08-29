Violent protests in Kenya
Civilians carry the body of Aboud Rogo Mohammed along the Mombasa-Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. Hundreds of protesters smashed cars and vandalized at least four churches in the Kenyan city of Mombasa on Monday...more
Civilians carry the body of Aboud Rogo Mohammed along the Mombasa-Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. Hundreds of protesters smashed cars and vandalized at least four churches in the Kenyan city of Mombasa on Monday after unknown gunmen shot dead Aboud Rogo Mohammed, a Muslim cleric accused by the United States of helping Islamist militants in neighboring Somalia. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A policeman guards the van in which Aboud Rogo Mohammed was shot and killed in, along Mombasa Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A policeman guards the van in which Aboud Rogo Mohammed was shot and killed in, along Mombasa Malindi highway in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian were killed when rioters hurled a grenade at officers in the port city of...more
A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian were killed when rioters hurled a grenade at officers in the port city of Mombasa on Tuesday after two days of violence over the killing of a radical Muslim cleric. Mobs of youths had fired at police with machineguns just before throwing the grenade into a police truck, Benedict Kigen, a senior police intelligence officer said. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Policemen stand round a demonstrator arrested during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Policemen stand round a demonstrator arrested during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man accused of allegedly instigating street riots is detained by Kenyan policemen in the coastal city of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Policemen attempt to extinguish a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Policemen attempt to extinguish a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A policeman prepares to lob a tear-gas canister in the direction of protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A policeman prepares to lob a tear-gas canister in the direction of protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenyan security forces patrol the streets during demonstrations following the shooting and killing of Aboud Rogo Mohammed, in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenyan security forces patrol the streets during demonstrations following the shooting and killing of Aboud Rogo Mohammed, in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Musical equipment is seen in a charred room of the Salvation Army Church that was attacked by rioting youths in the city of Mombasa in Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Musical equipment is seen in a charred room of the Salvation Army Church that was attacked by rioting youths in the city of Mombasa in Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A court police officer (L) stands guard as youths, part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. ...more
A court police officer (L) stands guard as youths, part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Youths, as part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Youths, as part of the 24 people arrested following violence that broke after the killing of a Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed, appear in the law courts in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A policemen patrols a street after extinguishing a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A policemen patrols a street after extinguishing a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Demonstrators arrested by policemen lie in a truck during protests in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Demonstrators arrested by policemen lie in a truck during protests in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A policeman assists a passerby injured by protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A policeman assists a passerby injured by protesting youths in the coastal town of Mombasa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenyan police officer gets treatment at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa after a grenade was thrown at them at Bamburi area of the Kenyan Coast, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A Kenyan police officer gets treatment at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa after a grenade was thrown at them at Bamburi area of the Kenyan Coast, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A policeman receives medical attention at the Coast General Hospital following a grenade attack on a police unit truck during two consecutive days of unrest in Mombasa, Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A policeman receives medical attention at the Coast General Hospital following a grenade attack on a police unit truck during two consecutive days of unrest in Mombasa, Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Policemen patrol a street during protests by youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Policemen patrol a street during protests by youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Policemen charge at rioting youths during protests by youths in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Policemen charge at rioting youths during protests by youths in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man walks in front of tyres set on fire by rioting youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man walks in front of tyres set on fire by rioting youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Next Slideshows
Photo focus: Time
The magazine has featured some prominent newsmakers on its cover over the course of its history.
Evacuating the Roma
French CRS police evacuate Roma families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp.
Disappearing Arctic
The world's Arctic ice cap has shrunk to a new low, surpassing a record set only five years ago.
Hurricane Katrina: A chronology
A look back at the tragedy that was Hurricane Katrina.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.