Virgin SpaceShipTwo crash
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown
A combination of photos show Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo as it detaches from the jet airplane that carried it aloft and then exploding over the skies of the Mojave Desert, California, October 31, 2014. REUTER/Kenneth Brown
A piece of debris is seen near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Law enforcement personnel gather near the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A piece of the wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShip Two lies near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A piece of the wreckage from the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShip Two lies in the desert as the sun sets behind the southern Sierra Nevada Mountains near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Officials continue to work at the scene of the crash of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo during nightfall near Cantil, California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo flies over the Mojave Desert in California, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
