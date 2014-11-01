Edition:
Sat Nov 1, 2014

Virgin SpaceShipTwo crash

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo rocket explodes in mid-air during a test flight above the Mojave Desert in California, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Brown

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
