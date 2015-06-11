Vive la France
Tourists enjoy a long holiday weekend on the lawns of the Champ de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. France, the world's top tourism draw, announced a scheme to lure in even more tourists with a new fund intended to boost...more
Young tourists enjoy a rest during a sunny summer morning in front of the Pyramid in the Louvre museum in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tourists stand on the Pont de l'Archeveche bridge, which is covered with thousands of padlocks, called love locks, near the Notre Dame Cathedral during a sunny morning in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tourists stand on on the Pont des Arts covered with a street art exhibition to replace the "lovelocks", or padlocks, during a sunny morning in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A tour boat, called "bateaux mouches" makes its way on the Seine River during a sunny morning in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People sunbathe on the beach along the Promenade Des Anglais as they enjoy unusually warm and sunny weather in Nice, southeastern France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Children play in fountains as they enjoy unusually warm and sunny weather in Nice, southeastern France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tourists take pictures in front of the Pyramid in the Louvre museum during a sunny morning in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man dives from a cliff into the Mediterranean Sea during a warm and sunny day in Marseille, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Philppe Laurenson
Young tourists enjoy a rest near a fountain during a sunny morning outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Batobus, boat river transportation service, carries tourists as makes it way along the River Seine near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/John Schults
Tourists enjoy a bicycle tour during a sunny summer morning near the Pyramid in the Louvre museum in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tourists take a selfie in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral during a sunny morning in Paris, France, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A tour boat, called "Vedettes de Paris" makes its way under the Pont de l'Archeveche bridge, which is covered with thousands of padlocks, called love locks, on the Seine River near Notre Dame Cathedral during a sunny morning in Paris, France, June...more
People take in the sun as others cool off from the heat in the fountains across from the Eiffel Tower as unusually warm temperatures arrive in Paris, France, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
