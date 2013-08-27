VMA highlights
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justin Timberlake performs "Cry Me A River" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lance Bass (L), JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake (R) of NSYNC perform during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Lady Gaga (2nd R) dances to Justin Timberlake's performance during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift accepts the award for best female video for "I Knew You Were Trouble" from presenters Daft Punk and Pharrell Williams (L) during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lady Gaga is carried offstage after her performance during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miley Cyrus performs "We Can't Stop" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Harry Styles (R) celebrates with the band One Direction as it is announced they won the award for song of the summer for "Best Song Ever" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift reacts as she listens to members of the band One Direction accept the award for song of the summer for "Best Song Ever" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kanye West performs "Blood on the Leaves" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Drake performs "Hold On, We're Going Home" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
One Direction announces Selena Gomez the winner of Best Pop Video during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Bruno Mars performs "Gorilla" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Macklemore (R) & Ryan Lewis accept the award for best music video with a social message for "Same Love," featuring Mary Lambert (L), during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Television personality Jimmy Fallon presents the video vanguard award to singer Justin Timberlake (L) during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift holds her award for best female video for "I Knew You Were Trouble" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Daft Punk poses on arrival for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
One Direction poses on arrival at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Selena Gomez arrives at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rapper Lil' Kim poses on arrival at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Miley Cyrus poses on arrival at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Erin Wasson arrives for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Katy Perry arrives for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Ciara arrives at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Robin Thicke and wife actress Paula Patton arrive at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Selena Gomez poses with a fan as she arrives for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rita Ora poses as she arrives at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Stefani Germanotta, also known as Lady Gaga, arrives with her father Joseph (L) at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Austin Mahone arrives at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.