Pictures | Mon Aug 29, 2016 | 10:25am EDT

VMA highlights

Britney Spears performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Drake presents Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Ariana Grande performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Beyonce accepts the Female Video of the Year award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Future performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Jimmy Fallon appears on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Rita Ora and Ansel Elgort on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Britney Spears performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Kanye West on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Singer Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele provide commentary. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
U.S. Olympic gymnasts Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez appear on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Rapper Sean Diddy Combs arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
DNCE accepts the Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Beyonce arrives with her daughter Blue Ivy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Drake speaks with Rihanna after presenting her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Beyonce arrives with her Blue Ivy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
