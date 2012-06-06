Voices of Myanmar refugees
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves at people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012....more
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves at people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. Suu Kyi's visit to Thailand, which received widespread media coverage, was her first trip outside Myanmar in 24 years, 15 of which were spent in detention under the junta. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees wait behind a fence for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2,...more
Refugees wait behind a fence for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A refugee girl waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. . REUTERS/Damir...more
A refugee girl waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees react after Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi left their Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees react after Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi left their Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai forces provide security as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi addresses people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the...more
Thai forces provide security as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi addresses people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees react as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp where tens of thousands of her compatriots live near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp where tens of thousands of her compatriots live near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai forces secure the area as refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. ...more
Thai forces secure the area as refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more
Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A refugee waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more
A refugee waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi gestures as she addresses people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar...more
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi gestures as she addresses people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more
Refugees wait behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees react as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. ...more
Refugees react as Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees hold a banner and placards as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more
Refugees hold a banner and placards as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees hold banners and pictures as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more
Refugees hold banners and pictures as Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wa Ha, a 82 year old Muslim Burmese refugee carries food at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Wa Ha said "I like her and I have hope in her but not sure if she can change anything for...more
Wa Ha, a 82 year old Muslim Burmese refugee carries food at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Wa Ha said "I like her and I have hope in her but not sure if she can change anything for me. I'm too old and I just want to die here. Life and death are better here in the camp than in Myanmar." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees wait for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Refugees from Myanmar U Aunt Khaing, ethnic Burmese, his ethnic Karen wife Mi Mi U and their daughter pose for a photo at the doors of their home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to their camp...more
Refugees from Myanmar U Aunt Khaing, ethnic Burmese, his ethnic Karen wife Mi Mi U and their daughter pose for a photo at the doors of their home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to their camp U Aunt Khaing said "Even if she becomes the president, I don't want to come back. I don't believe Suu Kyi and Then Sien - they are politicians. I want to go to another country to live". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Munane, 90 year old ethnic Karen refugee who begs for rice for herself and her disabled granddaughter after her parents died sits inside a home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp...more
Munane, 90 year old ethnic Karen refugee who begs for rice for herself and her disabled granddaughter after her parents died sits inside a home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Munane said "If I'm younger I would go back to Myanmar. I believe Suu Kyi can change the country." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Zune Nwe Tun Oo, 17 year old refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar looks through the window of her home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Zune Nwe Tun Oo said "She is my inspiration. I...more
Zune Nwe Tun Oo, 17 year old refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar looks through the window of her home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Zune Nwe Tun Oo said "She is my inspiration. I spoke to her yesterday briefly and now I changed my mind - before I wanted to go to third country, get education and have a big house. Now, I want to come back after my education. I want to go back. My people need me." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wailin Aung, 24 year old ethnic Karen refugee is seen through the gate of a home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Wailin Aung said "I don't understand politics but I don't want to...more
Wailin Aung, 24 year old ethnic Karen refugee is seen through the gate of a home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Wailin Aung said "I don't understand politics but I don't want to go back to Myanmar. Never." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U Mon Gyit, a 35 year old Muslim Burmese refugee is reflected in the mirror at his food shop at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp U Mon Gyit said "I saw her yesterday. We are only...more
U Mon Gyit, a 35 year old Muslim Burmese refugee is reflected in the mirror at his food shop at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp U Mon Gyit said "I saw her yesterday. We are only small people, we don't know can she make changes or not. But, even if she becomes the president I will still watch situation for years before deciding to go back." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ethnic Karen refugees Yae Min Sein, his wife Mu Lao Cheing and their children Meo Chit Oo (L) and Kyae San Win pose for picture outside the hospital at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the...more
Ethnic Karen refugees Yae Min Sein, his wife Mu Lao Cheing and their children Meo Chit Oo (L) and Kyae San Win pose for picture outside the hospital at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Yae Min Sein said "I saw her yesterday. She can't do much alone. In the future, only if other countries help Myanmar will change to better." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Abdul Rahman, 41 year old Rakhin Muslim refugee sells vegetables in front of a school at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Abdul Rahman said "I really like Suu Kyi but she can't make...more
Abdul Rahman, 41 year old Rakhin Muslim refugee sells vegetables in front of a school at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Abdul Rahman said "I really like Suu Kyi but she can't make the change in the country because the army is stupid. Army will never change. It is only talk now, no action. Only mouth talk." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Poe Suter Toe, an ethnic Karen refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar stands between fences at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Poe Suter Toe said "I didn't sleep for one week because of...more
Poe Suter Toe, an ethnic Karen refugee from Mandalay in Myanmar stands between fences at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp Poe Suter Toe said "I didn't sleep for one week because of excitement and then I saw her for five seconds. I think she has super-powers. When you see her face you lose words. The rain stopped while she was here. But, she is not God, she can't change Myanmar." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U Tin Saung, his wife Myint Myint Yee and their son Kyao Pauk refugees from Yangon in Myanmar pose for photo under the "hope" sign at their home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp U...more
U Tin Saung, his wife Myint Myint Yee and their son Kyao Pauk refugees from Yangon in Myanmar pose for photo under the "hope" sign at their home at the Mae La refugee camp near Mae Sot June 3, 2012. Asked about Aung San Suu Kyi's visit to the camp U Tin Saung said "There is no hope for Myanmar. Only hope for our souls. I think military will not allow Suu Kyi to have power and will make coup. Then they will be more cruel." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. ...more
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves to people who have gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more
Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi waves to people who have gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Walker survives recall
Scott Walker becomes the first governor to survive a recall election.
Venus journeys across the Sun
In one of the rarest of astronomical events, Venus passes directly between the sun and Earth, a transit that won't occur again until 2117.
The Diamond Jubilee
Highlights from the festivities for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.
Mubarak verdict outrage
Thousands of protesters mass in Tahrir Square to protest the verdict of former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak's trial, saying justice was not served in what...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.