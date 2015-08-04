Volcano animal sacrifice

A villager hands a goat to another after managing to catch it from a Hidu worshipper, who attempted to throw it into the crater as an offering, at Mount Bromo during the Kasada Festival in Probolinggo, Indonesia's East Java province, August 1, 2015. ...more

A villager hands a goat to another after managing to catch it from a Hidu worshipper, who attempted to throw it into the crater as an offering, at Mount Bromo during the Kasada Festival in Probolinggo, Indonesia's East Java province, August 1, 2015. Villagers and worshippers throw offerings such as livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo to give thanks to the Hindu gods for ensuring their safety and prosperity. Worshippers did not mind if other villagers caught their offerings, as they said it represented having their sins taken away and that it also benefitted the families of the villagers who caught it. REUTERS/Beawiharta

