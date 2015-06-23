Edition:
Volcano spews lava and ash

Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Ash spews from Mount Sinabung, as seen from Perteguhan village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Workers collect cabbages inside the danger zone area on the slope of Mount Sinabung volcano at Pintu Besi Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A woman carrying an umbrella for protection from volcanic ash of Mount Sinabung walks on a street in Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption, as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A woman and her child wear masks for protection from volcanic ash of Mount Sinabung, in Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount Sinabung, left their homes and moved to refugee camps, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Ash spew from Mount Sinabung as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Hot ash as seen during an eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Hot ash runs down the slope of Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A resident rides his motorcycle as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Pines trees covered in volcanic ash from Sinabung Mount are pictured at a danger zone near Sukanalu village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Women stand as Mount Sinabung erupts as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Kuta Tengah Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A woman resident looks on as Mount Sinabung erupts, as seen from Sukanalu village, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Residents ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Hot ash runs down the slope of Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A resident clears weeds on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Kuta Tengah Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Sukanalu village, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Residents sit on their motorcycle as they watch an eruption at Mount Sinabung, in Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
