Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Lids with messages that read "soup with love" are seen at the home kitchen of a volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. Critics say 18 years of socialist rule, exacerbated by a fall in oil prices, are to blame for Venezuela's economic collapse. But President Nicolas Maduro says he is the victim of an "economic war" waged by the country's elite and the U.S. government. "If the bourgeoisie hide the food, I myself will bring it to your house. National production should go to the people in order to defeat the imperialist war," Maduro said at an event this month to promote the distribution of subsidized food. REUTERS/Marco Bello

