Thu Apr 3, 2014

Vote for Vader

<p>Darth Vader walks through a street market in Kiev while campaigning in the upcoming Ukraine presidential election. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Darth Vader looks at a child in a pram near the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission in Kiev. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev, to announce their presidential candidate. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Darth Vader talks with cadets while campaigning. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Darth Vader holds a piece of meat. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Darth Vader during a rally in front of the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Darth Vader during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>A woman takes a selfie with activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Darth Vader poses during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

<p>Darth Vader delivers a speech during the rally. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, April 03, 2014

