Voting in Sandy's shadow

1st Lt. Lauana Dupigny, a Troy, New York resident and a member of the 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, fills out an affidavit voting ballot at a polling station in Cortland, New York, November 6, 2012. New York Soldiers currently supporting Hurricane Sandy recovery efforts voted at local polling stations after an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The order allowed New Yorkers displaced by the storm to vote outside their home districts. REUTERS/J.p. Lawrence/U.S. Army Photo/Handout