Pictures | Mon Apr 30, 2012 | 9:10pm EDT

Waiting a week for work

<p>A job seeker displays the wristband he was given when he began queuing last week as he waits in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>Job seekers grill hamburgers as they wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, the union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>A job seeker yawns as he waits in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. Some 500 people who have waited in front of the offices for a week after the State Department of Labor and the union announced that they were looking to hire iron and wood apprentices and were given forms to apply for the 50 available positions, according to the union. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>A job seeker sleeps in a lawn chair as he waits in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Job seekers wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, the union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Job seekers wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Job seekers congratulate themselves around a fire after getting their job applications in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, the union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>A job seeker puts on his boots after waking up in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Job seekers look at text messages as they wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Job seekers play dominoes as they wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, the union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Job seekers show their wristbands, signifying which spot they are in line, as they wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, the union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Job seekers wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, the union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Job seeker Matthew Cox, the first person in line, cheers after picking up a job application form at the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Job seekers wait in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, the union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Job seeker Jose Ascevedo sits under a blanket as he waits in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Job seeker Matthew Cox, the first person in line, holds up a job application form at the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Job seekers raise their hands as the numbers on their wristbands, which they were given when they began queuing last week, are called after waiting in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>A job seeker sleeps in a lawn chair as he waits in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Job seekers watch the timer on a mobile phone as the final minute of their wait passes in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Job seeker Dave Mugavero waits in front of the training offices of Local Union 46, a union representing metallic lathers and reinforcing ironworkers, in the Queens borough of New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

