Waiting in Calais

A migrant makes his way through a field with tents and makeshift shelters in Calais, France April 29, 2015 after travelling from the Mediterranean northwards in the hopes of crossing the English Channel and seeking asylum in Britain. After up to 900...more

A migrant makes his way through a field with tents and makeshift shelters in Calais, France April 29, 2015 after travelling from the Mediterranean northwards in the hopes of crossing the English Channel and seeking asylum in Britain. After up to 900 people drowned trying to reach Europe from Libya last week, EU leaders tripled a naval search mission in the Mediterranean to try to prevent record numbers of people drowning as they try to flee war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close