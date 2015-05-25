Waiting in Calais
A French policeman with a nightstick chases a migrant on the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. The continent is seeing a surge in migrants fleeing hunger and war in Africa and the Middle East...more
A migrant is seen on the top a truck as he attempts to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants sleep at an abandoned petrol station in Calais, France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Shadows from migrants are cast on a makeshift shelter with the written word "Refugee" in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Two migrants sit on a guardrail which overlooks the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks between foodstuffs inside a store in a makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A French policeman watches as a migrant descends from a truck after a failed attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A slice of bread is given to a migrant as part of a meal that was distributed in Calais, France May 19, 2015 after he travelled from the Mediterranean northwards in the hopes of crossing the English Channel and seeking asylum in...more
Two migrants from the Sudan protect themselves from the rain as they wait near a road where lorries pass in Calais, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
General view of a field with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant jumps out from the rear of a truck as a French CRS riot police stand near after he failed in his attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant jumps off the rear of a truck as a French policeman stands near after a failed attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant displays cigarettes which he rolled to be sold in a store in makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant stands inside a store in a makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
More than a dozen migrants gather near lorries which wait on the road that leads to the Channel tunnel crossing in the hopes of hiding inside the trucks, in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant is seen on the top a truck as he attempts to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants work to construct a makeshift shelter as they gather in a tent city in Calais, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Sudanese migrants share a meal they prepared at the makeshift camp in Calais, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant is hoisted on top of an inustrial cooler as more than a dozen migrants gather near trucks which wait on the road that leads to the Channel tunnel in the hopes of boarding them to make a clandestine crossing to England, in Calais, France,...more
Next Slideshows
A month of devastation
Nepal is still reeling one month after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck, with a shortfall of basic relief ahead of monsoon season.
North Korea's women workers
Women earn more than 70 percent of household income in North Korea, mainly as traders in the informal markets that have proliferated in recent years.
Rolling Thunder
Thousands of riders take part in the annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run, seeking to highlight U.S. armed forces members...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.