Waiting in Calais

A migrant from Rwanda, who gave his name as Alex, aged 35 and is the father of two children, stands on an overpass as he watches a train pass on tracks below in Calais, France, July 30, 2015. Alex told Reuters that he trying to make the crossing is...more

A migrant from Rwanda, who gave his name as Alex, aged 35 and is the father of two children, stands on an overpass as he watches a train pass on tracks below in Calais, France, July 30, 2015. Alex told Reuters that he trying to make the crossing is too dangerous and has decide to seek asylum in France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close