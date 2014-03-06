Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 6, 2014 | 1:50pm EST

Waiting in Crimea

<p>Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 30
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing guard at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing guard at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing guard at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
2 / 30
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman talks on the phone at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman talks on the phone at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman talks on the phone at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
3 / 30
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 30
<p>A member of the Ukrainian Navy stands guard on the Ukrainian navy ship Ternopil at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A member of the Ukrainian Navy stands guard on the Ukrainian navy ship Ternopil at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A member of the Ukrainian Navy stands guard on the Ukrainian navy ship Ternopil at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
5 / 30
<p>Tape in the colours of the Ukrainian flag is seen on the weapon of a Ukrainian serviceman standing guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Tape in the colours of the Ukrainian flag is seen on the weapon of a Ukrainian serviceman standing guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Tape in the colours of the Ukrainian flag is seen on the weapon of a Ukrainian serviceman standing guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
6 / 30
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman watches uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, passing by at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman watches uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, passing by at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman watches uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, passing by at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
7 / 30
<p>Uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, watch Ukrainian servicemen walk past a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, watch Ukrainian servicemen walk past a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, watch Ukrainian servicemen walk past a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
8 / 30
<p>Ukrainian servicemen tend to a fire at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen tend to a fire at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen tend to a fire at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 30
<p>Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 30
<p>A Ukrainian soldier looks out from a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A Ukrainian soldier looks out from a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier looks out from a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
11 / 30
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman smokes as he guards an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman smokes as he guards an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman smokes as he guards an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 30
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman guards an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman guards an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman guards an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
13 / 30
<p>Ukrainian servicemen carry sandbags at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen carry sandbags at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen carry sandbags at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
14 / 30
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman stands at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
15 / 30
<p>Ukrainian serviceman Igor Filonenko holds the hand of his wife Julia through a fence at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian serviceman Igor Filonenko holds the hand of his wife Julia through a fence at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Ukrainian serviceman Igor Filonenko holds the hand of his wife Julia through a fence at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
16 / 30
<p>Ukrainian servicemen guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
17 / 30
<p>Ukrainian servicemen gather on the territory of their military unit, with their relatives seen in the foreground, in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Ukrainian servicemen gather on the territory of their military unit, with their relatives seen in the foreground, in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen gather on the territory of their military unit, with their relatives seen in the foreground, in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
18 / 30
<p>Ukrainian Navy divers check their command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian Navy divers check their command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Ukrainian Navy divers check their command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
19 / 30
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
20 / 30
<p>Ukrainian servicemen walk on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen walk on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen walk on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
21 / 30
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
22 / 30
<p>Ukrainian servicemen and a servicewoman gather on the territory of their military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Ukrainian servicemen and a servicewoman gather on the territory of their military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen and a servicewoman gather on the territory of their military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
23 / 30
<p>A member of the Ukrainian Navy stands guard atop the Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A member of the Ukrainian Navy stands guard atop the Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A member of the Ukrainian Navy stands guard atop the Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
24 / 30
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
25 / 30
<p>Ukrainian servicemen wait at Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen wait at Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Ukrainian servicemen wait at Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
26 / 30
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman stands near his acquaintance on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman stands near his acquaintance on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman stands near his acquaintance on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
27 / 30
<p>A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A woman kisses a Ukrainian serviceman through the gate as he stands on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
28 / 30
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman uses binoculars as he stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman uses binoculars as he stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, March 06, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman uses binoculars as he stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
29 / 30
<p>Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard, with Ukrainian servicemen seen behind the gate, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard, with Ukrainian servicemen seen behind the gate, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/David...more

Thursday, March 06, 2014

Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard, with Ukrainian servicemen seen behind the gate, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Migrant enclave in Spain

Migrant enclave in Spain

Next Slideshows

Migrant enclave in Spain

Migrant enclave in Spain

The plight of African migrants in Spain.

Mar 06 2014
Repainting history

Repainting history

Protesters have repeatedly painted a WWII Soviet monument in Bulgaria to voice anti-Russian sentiments.

Mar 06 2014
A year after Chavez

A year after Chavez

Venezuela commemorates Hugo Chavez's death amid continued protests against his successor.

Mar 05 2014
Russian forces in Crimea

Russian forces in Crimea

Russian forces in the Crimean peninsula.

Mar 05 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast