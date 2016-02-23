Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 22, 2016 | 7:55pm EST

Waiting in the wings

Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
1 / 18
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
2 / 18
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
3 / 18
Hillary Clinton is seen before she speaks at a "Women for Hillary" meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Hillary Clinton is seen before she speaks at a "Women for Hillary" meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Hillary Clinton is seen before she speaks at a "Women for Hillary" meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Close
4 / 18
Bernie Sanders waits in his bus before heading in to speak at a town hall campaign event in Maquoketa, Iowa January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders waits in his bus before heading in to speak at a town hall campaign event in Maquoketa, Iowa January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
Bernie Sanders waits in his bus before heading in to speak at a town hall campaign event in Maquoketa, Iowa January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
5 / 18
Jeb Bush waits to speak at a campaign event at the Greasewood Flats Ranch in Carroll, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Jeb Bush waits to speak at a campaign event at the Greasewood Flats Ranch in Carroll, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Jeb Bush waits to speak at a campaign event at the Greasewood Flats Ranch in Carroll, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 18
Carly Fiorina listens as she is introduced to speak at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Carly Fiorina listens as she is introduced to speak at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Carly Fiorina listens as she is introduced to speak at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 18
Ben Carson waits before addressing a legislative luncheon held as part of the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ben Carson waits before addressing a legislative luncheon held as part of the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Ben Carson waits before addressing a legislative luncheon held as part of the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 18
Jeb Bush waits outside to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Franklin, New Hampshire November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jeb Bush waits outside to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Franklin, New Hampshire November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Jeb Bush waits outside to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Franklin, New Hampshire November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 18
John Kasich waits backstage while being introduced at the New Hampshire Education Summit in Londonderry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

John Kasich waits backstage while being introduced at the New Hampshire Education Summit in Londonderry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
John Kasich waits backstage while being introduced at the New Hampshire Education Summit in Londonderry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 18
Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 18
Donald Trump waits to be introduced during a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Donald Trump waits to be introduced during a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Donald Trump waits to be introduced during a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
12 / 18
Bernie Sanders listens to his introduction backstage as he waits to speak at Iowa State University as a part of the Iowa State University Presidential Caucus Series in Iowa Falls, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders listens to his introduction backstage as he waits to speak at Iowa State University as a part of the Iowa State University Presidential Caucus Series in Iowa Falls, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Bernie Sanders listens to his introduction backstage as he waits to speak at Iowa State University as a part of the Iowa State University Presidential Caucus Series in Iowa Falls, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
13 / 18
Ted Cruz (L) and Rep. Steve King (R-IA) wait to speak at a campaign event at King's Pointe Waterpark and Resort in Storm Lake, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Ted Cruz (L) and Rep. Steve King (R-IA) wait to speak at a campaign event at King's Pointe Waterpark and Resort in Storm Lake, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ted Cruz (L) and Rep. Steve King (R-IA) wait to speak at a campaign event at King's Pointe Waterpark and Resort in Storm Lake, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
14 / 18
John Kasich stands backstage during a campaign stop at Concord High School in Concord, New Hampshire February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

John Kasich stands backstage during a campaign stop at Concord High School in Concord, New Hampshire February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
John Kasich stands backstage during a campaign stop at Concord High School in Concord, New Hampshire February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 18
Donald Trump waits in the hallway before addressing the overflow crowd at a campaign rally at a high school in Hampton, New Hampshire August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump waits in the hallway before addressing the overflow crowd at a campaign rally at a high school in Hampton, New Hampshire August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Donald Trump waits in the hallway before addressing the overflow crowd at a campaign rally at a high school in Hampton, New Hampshire August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 18
Bernie Sanders waits to walk in the Veteran's Day parade in Lebanon, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders waits to walk in the Veteran's Day parade in Lebanon, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Bernie Sanders waits to walk in the Veteran's Day parade in Lebanon, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 18
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz waits to be introduced at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The rise of Rubio

The rise of Rubio

Next Slideshows

The rise of Rubio

The rise of Rubio

Marco Rubio's ascent from Florida house speaker to presidential candidate.

Feb 22 2016
Laying eyes on Trump

Laying eyes on Trump

The moment supporters come face to face with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Feb 22 2016
Photo finish at Daytona 500

Photo finish at Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin wins the Daytona 500 by 0.010 seconds, the closest finish in history.

Feb 22 2016
Migrants contained

Migrants contained

A migrant shelter made from containers is meant to be a replacement for the "jungle" camp near Calais, France.

Feb 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast