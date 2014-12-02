Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 1, 2014 | 7:28pm EST

Walk-outs for Ferguson

A man holds a sign as he stands with students and activists protesting against the grand jury decision in the shooting death of Michael Brown, at Union Square in New York.

A man holds a sign as he stands with students and activists protesting against the grand jury decision in the shooting death of Michael Brown, at Union Square in New York.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A man holds a sign as he stands with students and activists protesting against the grand jury decision in the shooting death of Michael Brown, at Union Square in New York.
Close
1 / 27
Student activists stage a 'die-in' as part of the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington University in St. Louis.

Student activists stage a 'die-in' as part of the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington University in St. Louis.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Student activists stage a 'die-in' as part of the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington University in St. Louis.
Close
2 / 27
Student activists, demanding justice stage a 'die-in' at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Student activists, demanding justice stage a 'die-in' at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Student activists, demanding justice stage a 'die-in' at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Close
3 / 27
A demonstrator holds a poster of Michael Brown, opposite a painting of Ezell Ford, during a rally on the corner of Broadway and 65th Street, in Los Angeles, California.

A demonstrator holds a poster of Michael Brown, opposite a painting of Ezell Ford, during a rally on the corner of Broadway and 65th Street, in Los Angeles, California.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A demonstrator holds a poster of Michael Brown, opposite a painting of Ezell Ford, during a rally on the corner of Broadway and 65th Street, in Los Angeles, California.
Close
4 / 27
A demonstrator faces a NYPD police officer as demonstrators march with signs during a protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of Michael Brown, in New York.

A demonstrator faces a NYPD police officer as demonstrators march with signs during a protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of Michael Brown, in New York.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A demonstrator faces a NYPD police officer as demonstrators march with signs during a protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of Michael Brown, in New York.
Close
5 / 27
Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Close
6 / 27
A demonstrator stands with a sign at Times Square during a protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of Michael Brown, in New York.

A demonstrator stands with a sign at Times Square during a protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of Michael Brown, in New York.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A demonstrator stands with a sign at Times Square during a protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of Michael Brown, in New York.
Close
7 / 27
Protestors stage a "die-in" as they rally at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.

Protestors stage a "die-in" as they rally at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Protestors stage a "die-in" as they rally at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.
Close
8 / 27
An LAPD motorcycle officers uses his baton to push back demonstrators as his colleagues detain a man during a rally against the Missouri grand jury's decision to not indict Darren Wilson for his fatal shooting of Michael Brown and the LAPD's fatal shooting of Ezell Ford, in Los Angeles, California.

An LAPD motorcycle officers uses his baton to push back demonstrators as his colleagues detain a man during a rally against the Missouri grand jury's decision to not indict Darren Wilson for his fatal shooting of Michael Brown and the LAPD's fatal...more

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
An LAPD motorcycle officers uses his baton to push back demonstrators as his colleagues detain a man during a rally against the Missouri grand jury's decision to not indict Darren Wilson for his fatal shooting of Michael Brown and the LAPD's fatal shooting of Ezell Ford, in Los Angeles, California.
Close
9 / 27
Students at the University of Colorado hold up their hands for 4 1/2 minutes in support of protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, in Boulder, Colorado.

Students at the University of Colorado hold up their hands for 4 1/2 minutes in support of protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, in Boulder, Colorado.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Students at the University of Colorado hold up their hands for 4 1/2 minutes in support of protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, in Boulder, Colorado.
Close
10 / 27
People march with signs during a protest march through the streets of Manhattan.

People march with signs during a protest march through the streets of Manhattan.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
People march with signs during a protest march through the streets of Manhattan.
Close
11 / 27
Students at the University of Colorado hold up their hands in support of protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, in Boulder, Colorado.

Students at the University of Colorado hold up their hands in support of protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, in Boulder, Colorado.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Students at the University of Colorado hold up their hands in support of protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, in Boulder, Colorado.
Close
12 / 27
Students at the University of Colorado hold up their hands during a demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

Students at the University of Colorado hold up their hands during a demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Students at the University of Colorado hold up their hands during a demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.
Close
13 / 27
Protestors hold hands as they rally against the grand jury decision while at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.

Protestors hold hands as they rally against the grand jury decision while at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Protestors hold hands as they rally against the grand jury decision while at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.
Close
14 / 27
Photojournalist Andrew Gombert of the European Press Photo Agency is held down on the street on 3rd Avenue in New York City while being detained by New York City Police (NYPD) officers during a protest march in New York.

Photojournalist Andrew Gombert of the European Press Photo Agency is held down on the street on 3rd Avenue in New York City while being detained by New York City Police (NYPD) officers during a protest march in New York.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Photojournalist Andrew Gombert of the European Press Photo Agency is held down on the street on 3rd Avenue in New York City while being detained by New York City Police (NYPD) officers during a protest march in New York.
Close
15 / 27
Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston.

Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston.
Close
16 / 27
A man marches with a sign depicting raised hands as students and activists hold a protest march through the streets of Manhattan.

A man marches with a sign depicting raised hands as students and activists hold a protest march through the streets of Manhattan.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A man marches with a sign depicting raised hands as students and activists hold a protest march through the streets of Manhattan.
Close
17 / 27
Protestors stage a "die-in" as they rally at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.

Protestors stage a "die-in" as they rally at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Protestors stage a "die-in" as they rally at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.
Close
18 / 27
Students at the University of Colorado gather during a demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

Students at the University of Colorado gather during a demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Students at the University of Colorado gather during a demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.
Close
19 / 27
Protestors hold hands as they rally at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.

Protestors hold hands as they rally at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Protestors hold hands as they rally at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.
Close
20 / 27
Students and activists protest at Union Square in New York.

Students and activists protest at Union Square in New York.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Students and activists protest at Union Square in New York.
Close
21 / 27
Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Close
22 / 27
Photographer Andrew Gombert of the European Pressphoto Agency is detained by New York City Police (NYPD) officers, on 3rd Avenue during a protest march in New York.

Photographer Andrew Gombert of the European Pressphoto Agency is detained by New York City Police (NYPD) officers, on 3rd Avenue during a protest march in New York.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Photographer Andrew Gombert of the European Pressphoto Agency is detained by New York City Police (NYPD) officers, on 3rd Avenue during a protest march in New York.
Close
23 / 27
Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Close
24 / 27
Students and activists protest at Union Square in New York.

Students and activists protest at Union Square in New York.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Students and activists protest at Union Square in New York.
Close
25 / 27
Student activists, demanding justice take part in the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Student activists, demanding justice take part in the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Student activists, demanding justice take part in the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Close
26 / 27
Student activists demanding justice raise their hands while shouting slogans during a nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Student activists demanding justice raise their hands while shouting slogans during a nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Student activists demanding justice raise their hands while shouting slogans during a nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Surreal art

Surreal art

Next Slideshows

Surreal art

Surreal art

Installation pieces designed to give pause.

Dec 01 2014
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Recent images from the frontlines of the war in Syria.

Dec 01 2014

"Hands up, don't shoot"

Protesters gesture with their hands up to show support for Michael Brown.

Dec 01 2014
Pictures of the month: November

Pictures of the month: November

Our top photos from the month of November.

Dec 01 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast