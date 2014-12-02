Walk-outs for Ferguson
A man holds a sign as he stands with students and activists protesting against the grand jury decision in the shooting death of Michael Brown, at Union Square in New York.
Student activists stage a 'die-in' as part of the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington University in St. Louis.
Student activists, demanding justice stage a 'die-in' at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
A demonstrator holds a poster of Michael Brown, opposite a painting of Ezell Ford, during a rally on the corner of Broadway and 65th Street, in Los Angeles, California.
A demonstrator faces a NYPD police officer as demonstrators march with signs during a protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of Michael Brown, in New York.
Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
A demonstrator stands with a sign at Times Square during a protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of Michael Brown, in New York.
Protestors stage a "die-in" as they rally at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.
An LAPD motorcycle officers uses his baton to push back demonstrators as his colleagues detain a man during a rally against the Missouri grand jury's decision to not indict Darren Wilson for his fatal shooting of Michael Brown and the LAPD's fatal...more
Students at the University of Colorado hold up their hands for 4 1/2 minutes in support of protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, in Boulder, Colorado.
People march with signs during a protest march through the streets of Manhattan.
Students at the University of Colorado hold up their hands in support of protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, in Boulder, Colorado.
Students at the University of Colorado hold up their hands during a demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.
Protestors hold hands as they rally against the grand jury decision while at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.
Photojournalist Andrew Gombert of the European Press Photo Agency is held down on the street on 3rd Avenue in New York City while being detained by New York City Police (NYPD) officers during a protest march in New York.
Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston.
A man marches with a sign depicting raised hands as students and activists hold a protest march through the streets of Manhattan.
Protestors stage a "die-in" as they rally at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.
Students at the University of Colorado gather during a demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.
Protestors hold hands as they rally at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.
Students and activists protest at Union Square in New York.
Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photographer Andrew Gombert of the European Pressphoto Agency is detained by New York City Police (NYPD) officers, on 3rd Avenue during a protest march in New York.
Demonstrators participate in a nationwide "Hands Up, Walk Out" protest at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Students and activists protest at Union Square in New York.
Student activists, demanding justice take part in the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Student activists demanding justice raise their hands while shouting slogans during a nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
