Walker drops out
Scott Walker talks to voters during a campaign stop at Morse Sporting Goods in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Scott Walker drinks a glass of beer during a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Scott Walker shows off his pork chop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Scott Walker's winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Scott Walker speaks to attendees at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Scott Walker talks to voters during a campaign stop at Morse Sporting Goods in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Scott Walker watches his wife Tonette address the crowd as he stands backstage looking at a TV monitor before going out to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...more
Workers hang a sign for Scott Walker's campaign kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Scott Walker arrives on motorcycle with a New Hampshire State Police escort at the Salem-Derry Elk's Lodge in Salem, New Hampshire, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Scott Walker waves to supporters as he finishes formally announcing his campaign during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Scott Walker whispers to Donald Trump in the midst of a commercial break at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Scott Walker hugs Iowa Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Scott Walker speaks to attendees at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Scott Walker tells a protester, right, that he would continue with his message as he spoke at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Scott Walker makes a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Scott Walker bows his head in prayer at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
