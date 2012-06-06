Edition:
Walker survives recall

<p>Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves as he celebrates his victory in the recall election against Democratic challenger and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in Waukesha, Wisconsin, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

<p>Supporters cheer at a election night rally for Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who is facing a recall election, in Waukesha, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker celebrates his victory in the recall election against Democratic challenger and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in Waukesha, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>A citizen takes to the poll to cast her vote in the recall election against Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in Milwaukee, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Gubernatorial candidate and Milwaukee's Democratic Mayor Tom Barrett lines up to vote at the French Immersion School in Milwaukee, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder of Tea Party Patriots, goes door-to-door canvassing neighbourhoods days before a recall election for Republican Gov. Scott Walker in Watertown, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Voters line up to vote at the French Immersion School in Milwaukee, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>A supporter holds a sign autographed by Mitt Romney after he attended a phone bank on behalf of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker in Fitchburg, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>Voter Sam Olson, who will vote for Scott Walker, talks with canvasser Mike Kozaria (R), in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Carey</p>

<p>Democratic challenger and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who is facing a recall election, talk during a debate held at Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Boxes containing about one million signed recall petitions forms sit stacked in the back of a truck at the General Accounting Board in Madison, January, 17, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>Massive crowds gather to see the 14 democratic senators that left the state to protest the bill proposed by the Gov. Scott Walker as crowds continued to protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Massive crowds gather to see the 14 democratic senators that left the state to protest the bill proposed by the Gov. Scott Walker as crowds continued to protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Law enforcement officers block stairways to maintain a distance between protesters and the Wisconsin State Assembly Chambers, while the assembly meets in the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson </p>

<p>Michaela Torcaso of Madison, Wisconsin is overcome with emotion as demonstrators continue to occupy the state Capitol in protest against proposed budget cuts in Madison, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>Members of the public, with tape covering their mouths, watch as the Assembly Democratic leader Peter Barca speaks to the assembly house before the start of a session in Madison, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Democratic and Republican assembly members rise before the start of a session in Madison, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Protesters continue to occupy the State Capitol in Madison, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Protesters sleep inside the state Capitol as they prepare for the eighth day of protests against a proposed bill by Governor Scott Walker in Madison, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>A protester sleeps inside the state Capitol as preparations are made for the eighth day of protests against a proposed bill by Governor Scott Walker in Madison, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>A man sits amongst signs as protestors fill the Capitol building, after a week's mass protest against a proposed bill by Republican Governor Scott Walker, in Madison, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Benita Johnson, recording secretary for the Transport Workers Union, shouts near the State Capitol building during protests against the proposed budget cuts from Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, in Madison February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Protesters dressed as a herd of dairy cattle march around the Wisconsin State Capitol Building in Madison, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson </p>

<p>Anti Gov. Scott Walker buttons are pinned on a board outside the state Capitol as protestors rally after the Republican controlled House and Senate eliminated almost all collective bargaining for most public workers at the state Capitol in Madison, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck</p>

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard near the State Capitol building during protests against the proposed budget cuts from Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, in Madison, February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

