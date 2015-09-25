Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2015 | 1:55pm EDT

Walking above the earth

Guillaume Rolland of France stands on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. European best slackliners compete on six different lines ranging from 45 metres (148 ft) to 495 metres (1,624 ft). The 495 metres (1,624 ft) line if completed, will be the world record. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Competitors stand on lines during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Alex Schultz of Germany walk on a line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Friedi Kuehni of Germany walks on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015.REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Samuel Volery of Switzerland falls on the 495-metre (1,624 ft) line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Oliver Ross of Austria walks blindfolded on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Samuel Volery of Switzerland walks on the 495-metre (1,624 ft) line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Competitors stand on lines during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Alex Schultz of Germany (L) and Samuel Volery of Switzerland walk on lines during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Guillaume Rolland of France walks on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

