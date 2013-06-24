Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 24, 2013 | 12:20pm EDT

Walking over the Grand Canyon

<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable rigged 1,400 feet across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable rigged 1,400 feet across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, June 24, 2013

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable rigged 1,400 feet across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda pauses as he walks across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Daredevil Nik Wallenda pauses as he walks across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, June 24, 2013

Daredevil Nik Wallenda pauses as he walks across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, June 24, 2013

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
3 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, June 24, 2013

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, June 24, 2013

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda pauses as he walks across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Daredevil Nik Wallenda pauses as he walks across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, June 24, 2013

Daredevil Nik Wallenda pauses as he walks across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda gives a thumbs-up sign as he nears the end, after walking across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Daredevil Nik Wallenda gives a thumbs-up sign as he nears the end, after walking across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, June 24, 2013

Daredevil Nik Wallenda gives a thumbs-up sign as he nears the end, after walking across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, June 24, 2013

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda arrives for a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Daredevil Nik Wallenda arrives for a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, June 24, 2013

Daredevil Nik Wallenda arrives for a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda gestures during a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Daredevil Nik Wallenda gestures during a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, June 24, 2013

Daredevil Nik Wallenda gestures during a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 11
<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda smiles during a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Daredevil Nik Wallenda smiles during a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, June 24, 2013

Daredevil Nik Wallenda smiles during a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
In Mandela's shadow

In Mandela's shadow

Next Slideshows

In Mandela's shadow

In Mandela's shadow

A glimpse at the life of Nelson Mandela, with scenes from his home town and a number of documents, including Mandela's first official passport.

Jun 22 2013
Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

The latest from the 50th annual Paris Air Show.

Jun 21 2013
Summer solstice

Summer solstice

Revelers celebrate the longest day of the year at popular sites like Stonehenge and Times Square.

Jun 21 2013
Hats of the Royal Ascot

Hats of the Royal Ascot

The Royal Ascot races are a highlight of London's social calendar.

Jun 21 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast