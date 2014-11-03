Edition:
Sun Nov 2, 2014

Wallenda walks over Chicago

Daredevil Nik Wallenda starts his walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet above the Chicago River as a plane flys past.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Spectators watch daredevil Nik Wallenda walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda waves after completing his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda waves before walking along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
