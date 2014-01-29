Edition:
Walls of water

<p>Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>Giant waves crash over onlookers washing them off the sea wall of Cape Town's Kalk Bay harbour, August 27, 2005. The two men were later rescued as storms created waves of an estimated nine meters. REUTERS/Philip Massie</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>A surfer rides a wave during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo, Spain, January 28, 2013. Sixteen surfers rode giant waves in the five hour competition. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>A man stands with his bicycle as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola, splash on him on a flooded main street at Roxas Boulevard, in Metro Manila, Philippines, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>A man runs away as waves whipped up by winds surge past a barrier onto a seaside road in Yantai, Shandong Province, China, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>Waves crash against the sea front in Wimereux as strong winds battered northern France, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>A man watches stormy seas in strong winds as waves crash on the harbor wall at Brighton marina in southeast England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in southeast England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>Waves crash against the seafront as a train travels along the coastal railway line at Dawlish in Devon, southwest England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>People look at waves crashing against a pier during a storm named Christian that battered France at Boulogne sur Mer, northern France, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>A passer-by walks as a high wave hits the waterfront in Marseille, France, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>A woman watches giant waves crashing on the seafront by Brighton pier in southern England, December 15, 2011.REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>A wave crashes into the Pornic fishing harbor protecting wall as an autumn storms hits western France, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>A woman watches waves triggered by typhoon Morakot batter the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, China, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>A man is drenched by a large wave during high tide as he cycles past at a fishing harbor in Chennai, India, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>A man walks as high waves hit the beach and the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, southeastern France, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 17, 2011. Qiantang river is one of the few places in the world where the tidal phenomenon occurs, when an incoming tide forms a wave that travels up a river against the direction of the river's current. The Chinese characters on the wall read "A moment of carelessness, a lifetime of pain." REUTERS/China Daily</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>Waves crash against Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon as Hurricane Rita passes near Cuba, September 20, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>Paramilitary policemen patrol as waves crash against dikes at Dongtou, an island off the coast of Zhejiang province, China, September 18, 2007, as Typhoon Wipha approached. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

January 29, 2014

<p>A huge wave crashes over a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

January 29, 2014

