Thu May 1, 2014

Walpurgisnacht pagan festival

<p>A man with devil make-up travels on a HSB light railway through the Harz mountains, in Germany, to celebrate the Walpurgisnacht pagan festival, April 30, 2014. Legend has it that on Walpurgisnacht or May Eve, witches fly their broomsticks to meet the devil at the summit of the Brocken Mountain in Harz. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Women dressed up as a witches walk at the summit of Brocken mountain in the Harz region celebrating the Walpurgisnacht pagan festival, April 30, 2014. In towns and villages scattered throughout the mountain region, locals make bonfires, dress in devil or witches costumes and dance into the new month of May. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Women dressed up as witches travel on a HSB light railway through the Harz mountains to celebrate the Walpurgisnacht pagan festival, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A view shows a tattooed arm of the driver of a steam locomotive of the HSB light railway in Schierke in the Harz mountains, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A group of revellers dressed as witches and a devil walk along a train platform of the HSB light railway in the town of Wernigerode in the Harz mountains to celebrate the Walpurgisnacht pagan festival, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A man surveys the landscape from a platform of a HSB light railway carriage as he travels through a dense forest covering the Harz mountains near Wernigerode, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A man in a devil costume arrives at a Walpurgisnacht pagan festival to act as the master of ceremony in the town of Stiege, in the Harz mountain region, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A woman holds a broom as she travels on the HSB light railway through the Harz mountains celebrating the Walpurgisnacht pagan festival, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A woman dressed up as a witch walks at the summit of Brocken mountain in the Harz region celebrating the Walpurgisnacht pagan festival, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>The driver of a steam locomotive of the HSB light railway prepares water tank to be refilled in Schierke in the Harz mountains, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Man with a devil make-up looks out of a HSB light railway carriage as he travels through the Harz mountains to celebrate the Walpurgisnacht pagan festival, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Women dressed up as a witches are silhouetted as they travels on a HSB light railway through the Harz mountains to celebrate the Walpurgisnacht pagan festival, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A woman holds a broom as she travels on the HSB light railway through the Harz mountains to celebrate the Walpurgisnacht pagan festival, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Tourists stand near the boulders that mark the summit of Brocken mountain in the Harz region celebrating the Walpurgisnacht pagan festival, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A man in a devil costume approaches on a boat to act as the master of ceremony at a Walpurgisnacht pagan festival in the town of Stiege, in the Harz mountain region, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A man with devil make-up poses for a picture on a HSB light railway carriage travelling through the Harz mountains during celebrations marking the Walpurgisnacht pagan tradition, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>People stand by a lake as they watch fireworks explode over a Walpurgisnacht pagan festival in the town of Stiege, in the Harz mountain region, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A man dressed as devil towers over revelers as they watch fireworks explode over a Walpurgisnacht pagan festival in the town of Stiege, in the Harz mountain region, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A man dressed as a devil is bathed in red light at a Walpurgisnacht pagan festival in the town of Stiege, in the Harz mountain region, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>People carry torches past a man in a devil costume who is acting as the master of ceremony at a Walpurgisnacht pagan festival in the town of Stiege, in the Harz mountain region, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

