Pictures | Thu Jun 1, 2017

Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

A Mickey Mouse figure and other items are on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A Mickey Mouse figure and other items are on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A Mickey Mouse figure and other items are on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Walt Disney's original 1953 Disneyland map is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Walt Disney's original 1953 Disneyland map is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Walt Disney's original 1953 Disneyland map is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A figure of Michael Jackson as "Captain EO" is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A figure of Michael Jackson as "Captain EO" is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A figure of Michael Jackson as "Captain EO" is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Items are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Items are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Items are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Figures of Jaq (R) and Gus from "Cinderella" and other items are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Figures of Jaq (R) and Gus from "Cinderella" and other items are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Figures of Jaq (R) and Gus from "Cinderella" and other items are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An item on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An item on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
An item on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The opening day guide book signed by Walt Disney is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The opening day guide book signed by Walt Disney is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
The opening day guide book signed by Walt Disney is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A variety of gift shop items on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A variety of gift shop items on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A variety of gift shop items on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flashlights are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Flashlights are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Flashlights are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A wind-up "Casey Jr" train is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A wind-up "Casey Jr" train is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A wind-up "Casey Jr" train is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Co-owner Mike Van Eaton stands next to a vehicle from the ride "Autopia" and other items during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Co-owner Mike Van Eaton stands next to a vehicle from the ride "Autopia" and other items during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Co-owner Mike Van Eaton stands next to a vehicle from the ride "Autopia" and other items during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A toy soldier head piece is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A toy soldier head piece is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A toy soldier head piece is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Mickey table lamp on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A Mickey table lamp on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A Mickey table lamp on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
