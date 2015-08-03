Walter Palmer's hunting club
A life-size mount of a world record grizzly bear stands next to a display about Glenn St. Charles, the principal founder and first president of the North American bow-hunting club Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. The Pope...more
A life-size mount of a cougar is seen on the wall of Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. The club said its ethical code calls for fair chase of animals, which does not allow the hunter an unfair advantage, and does not...more
A display shows part of a collection of over 200 historical longbows and recurve bows at Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
The shoulder mount of a moose is seen on the wall of Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Shoulder mounts of a Coues deer and a mule deer hang above historical archery tournament trophies at Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A donor plaque for dentist Walter Palmer hangs next to a display in the foyer of Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A life-size mount of an Alaskan brown bear is among a display of 29 species of North American big game animals at Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A portion of a historical collection of over 2325 broadhead points is seen on display at Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A poster promoting fair chase ethics in bowhunting hangs in the lobby of Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A shoulder mount of a previous world record bighorn sheep is displayed on the wall of Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A shoulder mount of a current world record bison is seen on the wall of Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Next Slideshows
Mourning Jerusalem Pride's teen victim
High school student Shira Banki died of stab wounds sustained when an ultra-Orthodox man with a knife attacked a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem.
Welcome to the Calais jungle
Some 3,000 migrants live in a makeshift camp known as "The Jungle", making the northern French port one of the frontlines in Europe's wider migrant crisis.
Exodus to Turkey
Most refugees from Syria's four years of war are in Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt and Turkey, which has more refugees than any other country, with 1.8 million...
Jerusalem Gay Pride attack
An Orthodox Jewish assailant attacks and stabs six participants in the annual Gay Pride march in Jerusalem.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.