Pictures | Mon Aug 3, 2015 | 6:55pm EDT

Walter Palmer's hunting club

A life-size mount of a world record grizzly bear stands next to a display about Glenn St. Charles, the principal founder and first president of the North American bow-hunting club Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. The Pope & Young Club, a Minnesota-based bowhunting and conservation organization that includes dentist Walter Palmer among its 8,000 members, said it was looking into his hunt which killed a locally famous lion in Zimbabwe, though it focuses only on North American big game. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A life-size mount of a cougar is seen on the wall of Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. The club said its ethical code calls for fair chase of animals, which does not allow the hunter an unfair advantage, and does not condone violations of that code. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A display shows part of a collection of over 200 historical longbows and recurve bows at Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

The shoulder mount of a moose is seen on the wall of Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Shoulder mounts of a Coues deer and a mule deer hang above historical archery tournament trophies at Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A donor plaque for dentist Walter Palmer hangs next to a display in the foyer of Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A life-size mount of an Alaskan brown bear is among a display of 29 species of North American big game animals at Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A portion of a historical collection of over 2325 broadhead points is seen on display at Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A poster promoting fair chase ethics in bowhunting hangs in the lobby of Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A shoulder mount of a previous world record bighorn sheep is displayed on the wall of Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A shoulder mount of a current world record bison is seen on the wall of Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

