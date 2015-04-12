Edition:
Walter Scott funeral

Eddie Bryan of North Charleston, South Carolina, rests on a stump outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. Bryan, who was a colleague of Walter Scott, was unable to find a seat for the service due to the large crowd. Hundreds of mourners gathered on Saturday morning at the South Carolina chapel to remember Scott, an African-American father of four who was shot in the back last week while running from a white patrolman. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Judy Scott, center, is escorted in for the funeral of her son, Walter Scott, at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center, Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Summerville. Scott was killed by a North Charleston police officer on April 4, 2015. The officer, Michael Thomas Slager, has been charged with murder. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A family member weeps while entering the W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center for the funeral of Walter Scott, Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Pallbearers wait for the casket of the deceased Walter Scott outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Flowers for Walter Scott are transported to a waiting limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A casket draped with a U.S. flag and containing the deceased Walter Scott is placed in a limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Judy Scott, mother of Walter Scott, waits in a limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Pallbearers roll the casket containing the deceased Walter Scott to a waiting hearst outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is removed from a hearse for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center April 11, 2015, in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is wheeled in for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center April 11, 2015, in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
The casket of Walter Scott is wheeled into W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center for his funeral April 11, 2015, in Summerville. Scott was killed by a North Charleston police officer on Saturday, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
The family and friends of Walter Scott participate in a service at the Live Oaks Memorial Gardens cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
