Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 22, 2014 | 6:25pm EDT

War deepens in Syria

A rebel fighter sits on chairs as he aims his weapon through a hole inside a house in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

A rebel fighter sits on chairs as he aims his weapon through a hole inside a house in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A rebel fighter sits on chairs as he aims his weapon through a hole inside a house in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
1 / 20
A damaged building is pictured in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

A damaged building is pictured in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A damaged building is pictured in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
2 / 20
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
3 / 20
The damaged Passports and Immigration building, which faces Aleppo's historic citadel, is seen in Old Aleppo July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

The damaged Passports and Immigration building, which faces Aleppo's historic citadel, is seen in Old Aleppo July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
The damaged Passports and Immigration building, which faces Aleppo's historic citadel, is seen in Old Aleppo July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
4 / 20
Rebel fighters prepare to fire a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Rebel fighters prepare to fire a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Rebel fighters prepare to fire a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
5 / 20
A man carries a body covered with a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qadi Askar district in Aleppo July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man carries a body covered with a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qadi Askar district in Aleppo July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A man carries a body covered with a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qadi Askar district in Aleppo July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
6 / 20
A whirling dervish performs a traditional Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the Ottoman-era Tekkiye Suleimaniye mosque complex in Damascus July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A whirling dervish performs a traditional Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the Ottoman-era Tekkiye Suleimaniye mosque complex in Damascus July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A whirling dervish performs a traditional Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the Ottoman-era Tekkiye Suleimaniye mosque complex in Damascus July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
7 / 20
Residents inspect a site damaged by what activists claim was a car explosion in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany

Residents inspect a site damaged by what activists claim was a car explosion in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Residents inspect a site damaged by what activists claim was a car explosion in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany
Close
8 / 20
Smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Close
9 / 20
Residents carry an injured man on a cart, wounded by what activists claim was a car explosion, in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany

Residents carry an injured man on a cart, wounded by what activists claim was a car explosion, in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Residents carry an injured man on a cart, wounded by what activists claim was a car explosion, in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany
Close
10 / 20
Rebel fighters eat their iftar meal to break fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Rebel fighters eat their iftar meal to break fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Rebel fighters eat their iftar meal to break fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
11 / 20
People walk amid the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

People walk amid the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
People walk amid the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
12 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs after he fired a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs after he fired a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs after he fired a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Close
13 / 20
A view of a damaged mosque in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A view of a damaged mosque in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A view of a damaged mosque in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a heavy machine gun as a fellow fighter covers his ears in Wadi Al-Dayf in the southern Idlib countryside July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a heavy machine gun as a fellow fighter covers his ears in Wadi Al-Dayf in the southern Idlib countryside July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a heavy machine gun as a fellow fighter covers his ears in Wadi Al-Dayf in the southern Idlib countryside July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
15 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in a damaged armored vehicle in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in a damaged armored vehicle in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in a damaged armored vehicle in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 20
Smoke rises after a weapon was fired by a Free Syrian Army fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Smoke rises after a weapon was fired by a Free Syrian Army fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Smoke rises after a weapon was fired by a Free Syrian Army fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Close
17 / 20
People stand on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

People stand on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
People stand on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
18 / 20
People sit in a shop as they watch TV broadcasting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaking as he is sworn in for a new seven-year term, in Damascus July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People sit in a shop as they watch TV broadcasting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaking as he is sworn in for a new seven-year term, in Damascus July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
People sit in a shop as they watch TV broadcasting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaking as he is sworn in for a new seven-year term, in Damascus July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
19 / 20
Free Syrian Army fighters walk as they hold their weapons in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters walk as they hold their weapons in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters walk as they hold their weapons in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
China's food factories

China's food factories

Next Slideshows

China's food factories

China's food factories

Inside the food factories that are part of China's massive manufacturing sector.

Jul 22 2014
Train with MH17 dead

Train with MH17 dead

The train carrying the remains of victims leaves rebel Ukraine.

Jul 22 2014
Christians of Mosul

Christians of Mosul

Hundreds of Christian families flee after the radical Islamic State drives them from the northern Iraqi city.

Jul 22 2014
Fleeing Gaza

Fleeing Gaza

Thousands have fled their homes in Gaza.

Jul 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast