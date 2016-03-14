War games in South Korea
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. The landing and assault drills on South Korea's east coast were part of eight weeks of joint...more
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. Tension on the Korean peninsula has been high since the North conducted its fourth nuclear test in January and...more
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take positions as amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps fire smoke bombs during a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A rocket is launched from a M270A1 multiple launch rocket system during a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, March 9,...more
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis arrives to join the annual Key Resolve military exercise conducted by South Korea and the U.S., at a port in Busan, South Korea, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cho Jung-ho/Yonhap
A U.S. army soldier reaches for a stray dog after a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim...more
A U.S. Marine takes part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean Marine Corps personnel react to smoke during a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take up their positions during a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer transits the East Sea during Exercise Ssang Yong 2016 March 8, 2016. Ssang Yong 16 is a biennial combined amphibious exercise conducted by forward-deployed U.S. forces with the Republic of Korea Navy and Marine...more
U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers are seen during a military exercise in Pocheon, South Korea, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. army soldiers are seen through empty rocket pods fitted in a M270A1 multiple launch rocket system as they prepare for a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating...more
A U.S. army soldier loads rocket pods on a M270A1 multiple launch rocket system as they prepare for a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in...more
The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ships USS Bonhomme Richard, bottom, and USS Boxer, second from top, are underway with the Republic of Korea Navy Dokdo Amphibious Ready Group in the East Sea during exercise Ssang Yong 2016, March 8, 2016....more
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An E-2C Hawkeye is seen on the deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis at a port in Busan, South Korea, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cho Jung-ho/Yonhap
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Syria's descent into war
A visual chronology of the defining moments and turning points of the conflict in Syria.
Escape from Idomeni
Hundreds of migrants streamed out of Idomeni camp in Greece, seeking a way over the Macedonia border.
Syria's capital of ruins
Life amid the ruins in the Syrian capital of Damascus during a fragile truce.
Protesting Trump
Protests follow Donald Trump as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.