War in Mosul's neighborhoods
Cloud of smoke rises from a car bomb belonging to Islamic State militants after a controlled explosion by the Iraqi Federal police, during clashes with Islamic State militants, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Federal police fire toward Islamic State militants during clashes with Islamic State militants, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
The body of an Islamic State militant is seen on a street during clashes, in eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) run with their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants on the frontline near university of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) sits in a military vehicle during clashes with Islamic State militants on the frontline near university of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) carry weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants on the frontline near university of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi rapid response forces eat food during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Sumer neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Abu Wissam, whose wife and son were killed by Islamic State, cries as he holds up the militants' execution order for his son, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
An injured man gets treatment from Iraqi rapid response forces, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man smokes a waterpipe on the street during a battle with Islamic State militants, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man has his beard shaved, during a battle with Islamic State militants, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Men push a cart with a wounded from the clashes, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An injured boy get a treatment from Iraqi rapid response forces, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi army members clash with Islamic State militants from the roof of a building, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi army members clash with Islamic State militants from the roof of a building, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle in Somer district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the federal police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires toward Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces search for weapons in civilians' homes in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building in Al-shuqaq neighborhood north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A vehicle burns during a battle with Islamic State militants, on the frontline east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces inspects a hospital damaged by clashes in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi security forces feeds a girl in al-Zuhoor neighborhood in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced people ride in a donkey-drawn cart in al-Zuhoor neighborhood during a fight with Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
