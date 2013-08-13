War on Malaria
A man fumigates against mosquitoes through the streets of Lahore March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Worker Solomon Conteh dissects a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
Two boys living in the Thai-Myanmar border stand inside a mosquito net in Sai Yoke district, Kanchanaburi Province October 26,2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Fatimata Harouna holds her two-year-old daughter Aissata Dia, as she recovers from malnutrition and Malaria, at a nutrition center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) at Selibaby's...more
Worker Solomon Conteh dissects a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
A child is given an injection as part of a malaria vaccine trial at a clinic in the Kenya coastal town of Kilifi, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A Ministry of Public Health official holds blood test slides taken from children, who live in the Thai-Myanmar border, at a malaria clinic in the Sai Yoke district, Kanchanaburi Province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier wears a mask, developed by the force's medical unit to prevent mosquito bites, as he patrols the Kalatilla area, about 198 km (123 miles) northeast of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura,...more
A worker 'fogs' in the public area of a private condominium, in Singapore in this May 24, 2006 file photograph. REUTERS/John Voos/Files
Meow, 6, an ethnic Karen girl whose family is originally from Myanmar, gets tested to ensure a malaria bug she caught a month ago is no longer in her system at malaria clinic in Sai Yoke district, Kanchanaburi Province October 26,2012. ...more
A man carries his 4-year-old daughter, who is being treated for malaria by International Medical Corps doctors, at Akobo County Hospital in South Sudan, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Margaret Aguirre/International Medical Corps/Handout
War-displaced Mizelede mourns at the funeral of her grandfather, Leon Biliyo, 60, who died from malaria in Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Sulay Momoh Jongo, 7, is seen inside a mosquito net in a mud hut in Mallay village, southern Sierra Leone, on April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Katrina Manson
Worker Solomon Conteh picks up a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
An ethnic Kachin child suffering from malaria receives a traditional treatment at a camp for people displaced by fighting between government troops and the Kachin Independence Army, or KIA, outside the city of Myitkyina in the north of the country,...more
Japanese diseases control team start their work to prevent malaria in the tsunami-devastated city of Banda Aceh on the Indonesian island of Sumatra January 29, 2005. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama
