Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 12, 2013 | 10:25pm EDT

War on Malaria

<p>A man fumigates against mosquitoes through the streets of Lahore March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A man fumigates against mosquitoes through the streets of Lahore March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Monday, August 12, 2013

A man fumigates against mosquitoes through the streets of Lahore March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
1 / 16
<p>Worker Solomon Conteh dissects a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Worker Solomon Conteh dissects a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 12, 2013

Worker Solomon Conteh dissects a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 16
<p>Two boys living in the Thai-Myanmar border stand inside a mosquito net in Sai Yoke district, Kanchanaburi Province October 26,2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

Two boys living in the Thai-Myanmar border stand inside a mosquito net in Sai Yoke district, Kanchanaburi Province October 26,2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, August 12, 2013

Two boys living in the Thai-Myanmar border stand inside a mosquito net in Sai Yoke district, Kanchanaburi Province October 26,2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
3 / 16
<p>Fatimata Harouna holds her two-year-old daughter Aissata Dia, as she recovers from malnutrition and Malaria, at a nutrition center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) at Selibaby's hospital, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Fatimata Harouna holds her two-year-old daughter Aissata Dia, as she recovers from malnutrition and Malaria, at a nutrition center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) at Selibaby's...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Fatimata Harouna holds her two-year-old daughter Aissata Dia, as she recovers from malnutrition and Malaria, at a nutrition center run by the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) at Selibaby's hospital, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
4 / 16
<p>Worker Solomon Conteh dissects a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Worker Solomon Conteh dissects a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 12, 2013

Worker Solomon Conteh dissects a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 16
<p>A child is given an injection as part of a malaria vaccine trial at a clinic in the Kenya coastal town of Kilifi, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

A child is given an injection as part of a malaria vaccine trial at a clinic in the Kenya coastal town of Kilifi, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Monday, August 12, 2013

A child is given an injection as part of a malaria vaccine trial at a clinic in the Kenya coastal town of Kilifi, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
6 / 16
<p>A Ministry of Public Health official holds blood test slides taken from children, who live in the Thai-Myanmar border, at a malaria clinic in the Sai Yoke district, Kanchanaburi Province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

A Ministry of Public Health official holds blood test slides taken from children, who live in the Thai-Myanmar border, at a malaria clinic in the Sai Yoke district, Kanchanaburi Province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, August 12, 2013

A Ministry of Public Health official holds blood test slides taken from children, who live in the Thai-Myanmar border, at a malaria clinic in the Sai Yoke district, Kanchanaburi Province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
7 / 16
<p>A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier wears a mask, developed by the force's medical unit to prevent mosquito bites, as he patrols the Kalatilla area, about 198 km (123 miles) northeast of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier wears a mask, developed by the force's medical unit to prevent mosquito bites, as he patrols the Kalatilla area, about 198 km (123 miles) northeast of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura,...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier wears a mask, developed by the force's medical unit to prevent mosquito bites, as he patrols the Kalatilla area, about 198 km (123 miles) northeast of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
8 / 16
<p>A worker 'fogs' in the public area of a private condominium, in Singapore in this May 24, 2006 file photograph. REUTERS/John Voos/Files</p>

A worker 'fogs' in the public area of a private condominium, in Singapore in this May 24, 2006 file photograph. REUTERS/John Voos/Files

Monday, August 12, 2013

A worker 'fogs' in the public area of a private condominium, in Singapore in this May 24, 2006 file photograph. REUTERS/John Voos/Files

Close
9 / 16
<p>Meow, 6, an ethnic Karen girl whose family is originally from Myanmar, gets tested to ensure a malaria bug she caught a month ago is no longer in her system at malaria clinic in Sai Yoke district, Kanchanaburi Province October 26,2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

Meow, 6, an ethnic Karen girl whose family is originally from Myanmar, gets tested to ensure a malaria bug she caught a month ago is no longer in her system at malaria clinic in Sai Yoke district, Kanchanaburi Province October 26,2012. ...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Meow, 6, an ethnic Karen girl whose family is originally from Myanmar, gets tested to ensure a malaria bug she caught a month ago is no longer in her system at malaria clinic in Sai Yoke district, Kanchanaburi Province October 26,2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
10 / 16
<p>A man carries his 4-year-old daughter, who is being treated for malaria by International Medical Corps doctors, at Akobo County Hospital in South Sudan, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Margaret Aguirre/International Medical Corps/Handout</p>

A man carries his 4-year-old daughter, who is being treated for malaria by International Medical Corps doctors, at Akobo County Hospital in South Sudan, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Margaret Aguirre/International Medical Corps/Handout

Monday, August 12, 2013

A man carries his 4-year-old daughter, who is being treated for malaria by International Medical Corps doctors, at Akobo County Hospital in South Sudan, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Margaret Aguirre/International Medical Corps/Handout

Close
11 / 16
<p>War-displaced Mizelede mourns at the funeral of her grandfather, Leon Biliyo, 60, who died from malaria in Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

War-displaced Mizelede mourns at the funeral of her grandfather, Leon Biliyo, 60, who died from malaria in Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, August 12, 2013

War-displaced Mizelede mourns at the funeral of her grandfather, Leon Biliyo, 60, who died from malaria in Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
12 / 16
<p>Sulay Momoh Jongo, 7, is seen inside a mosquito net in a mud hut in Mallay village, southern Sierra Leone, on April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Katrina Manson</p>

Sulay Momoh Jongo, 7, is seen inside a mosquito net in a mud hut in Mallay village, southern Sierra Leone, on April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Katrina Manson

Monday, August 12, 2013

Sulay Momoh Jongo, 7, is seen inside a mosquito net in a mud hut in Mallay village, southern Sierra Leone, on April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Katrina Manson

Close
13 / 16
<p>Worker Solomon Conteh picks up a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Worker Solomon Conteh picks up a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 12, 2013

Worker Solomon Conteh picks up a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 16
<p>An ethnic Kachin child suffering from malaria receives a traditional treatment at a camp for people displaced by fighting between government troops and the Kachin Independence Army, or KIA, outside the city of Myitkyina in the north of the country, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

An ethnic Kachin child suffering from malaria receives a traditional treatment at a camp for people displaced by fighting between government troops and the Kachin Independence Army, or KIA, outside the city of Myitkyina in the north of the country,...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

An ethnic Kachin child suffering from malaria receives a traditional treatment at a camp for people displaced by fighting between government troops and the Kachin Independence Army, or KIA, outside the city of Myitkyina in the north of the country, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
15 / 16
<p>Japanese diseases control team start their work to prevent malaria in the tsunami-devastated city of Banda Aceh on the Indonesian island of Sumatra January 29, 2005. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama</p>

Japanese diseases control team start their work to prevent malaria in the tsunami-devastated city of Banda Aceh on the Indonesian island of Sumatra January 29, 2005. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama

Monday, August 12, 2013

Japanese diseases control team start their work to prevent malaria in the tsunami-devastated city of Banda Aceh on the Indonesian island of Sumatra January 29, 2005. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Sinkhole swallows Florida resort

Sinkhole swallows Florida resort

Next Slideshows

Sinkhole swallows Florida resort

Sinkhole swallows Florida resort

A sinkhole collapses at a resort near Walt Disney World.

Aug 12 2013
Mali votes

Mali votes

Poll workers count votes in Mali's high stakes presidential runoff.

Aug 12 2013
California wildfires

California wildfires

Firefighters battle to contain a wildfire in Southern California.

Aug 12 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 09 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast