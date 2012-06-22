War over health
A man tries to prevent another man from shouting at the beginning of a town hall meeting on healthcare reform sponsored by Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) in Alhambra, California, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
People shout at a town hall meeting on healthcare reform hosted by Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO) in Littleton, Colorado, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A constituent gestures at a town hall meeting on health care reform at the South Lakes High School gymnasium in Reston, Virginia, August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley
An opponent to health care reform holds a sign as he listens to Congressman David Scott (D-GA) during a town hall meeting on health care reform at Mundy's Mill High School in Jonesboro, Georgia, August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
People debate at a town hall meeting on health care reform sponsored by Congressman Adam Schiff in Alhambra, California, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A vehicle with a message on healthcare reform is parked near a town hall meeting on healthcare reform sponsored by Congressman Adam Schiff in Alhambra, California, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A health care reform supporter (L) blocks a sign held by a Lyndon LaRouche supporter at a Health Care Prayer Rally at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hollywood, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
An audience member takes the Pledge of Allegiance before the arrival of President Obama at a town hall meeting on health insurance reform at Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman yells at a town hall meeting on health care reform sponsored by Congressman Adam Schiff in Alhambra, California, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
People hold up signs as they attend a town hall meeting on healthcare reform sponsored by Congressman Adam Schiff in Alhambra, California, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Residents attend a health care reform town hall meeting with congressman Kendrick Meeks in Miami, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opponents of the proposed U.S. health care bill are pictured during a rally outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, March 21, 2010. Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives on Sunday said they had the votes to pass a landmark...more
A protestor holds a picture of former U.S. President George Washington crying as several groups hold a "Kill the Bill" rally against President Barack Obama's health care legislation, on the west front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 20,...more
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during an Organizing for America national healthcare forum at the Democratic National Committee Headquarters in Washington August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES POLITICS HEALTH IMAGES OF THE...more
A resident of south Florida holds a sign protesting healthcare reforms during a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama to Miami, Florida, October 26, 2009. The U.S. healthcare system is just as wasteful as Obama says it is, and proposed reforms could...more
An overall view of the U.S. House of Representatives chamber is pictured in this video grab, taken on March 21, 2010, after the House voted to give approval to a sweeping healthcare overhaul on Sunday, expanding insurance coverage to nearly all...more
U.S. President Barack Obama signs the healthcare legislation during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 23, 2010. Obama sealed a hard-fought victory on Tuesday by signing into law a landmark healthcare reform measure...more
Doctor Vivek Murthy stands among other bystanders during the first day of legal arguments over the Affordable Care Act outside the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2012. U.S. President Barack Obama's sweeping healthcare overhaul on Monday went...more
Protesters against (L) and for (R) U.S. President Barack Obama's healthcare law gather outside the Supreme Court during the first day of legal arguments over the Affordable Care Act in Washington March 26, 2012. Obama's sweeping healthcare overhaul...more
An opponent of U.S. President Barack Obama's health care reform watches as supporters march past him at the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2012, during the second day of legal arguments over the Affordable Care Act. President Obama's sweeping...more
Members of the public wait on the sidewalk to be allowed inside to watch the third and final day of legal arguments over the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court in Washington, March 28, 2012. Two years after President...more
Attorney Paul Clement argues on behalf of respondents challenging the constitutionality of U.S. President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare law, while standing before members of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, in this courtroom illustration made...more
Medical students show their support for U.S. President Barack Obama's healthcare law during the first day of legal arguments over the Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2012. Obama's sweeping healthcare overhaul on...more
Opponents of Obama health care legislation rally on the sidewalk during the third and final day of legal arguments over the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court in Washington, March 28, 2012. Two years after President...more
Tea party supporter Susan Clark of California, dressed in colonial garb and face paint, protests against the Obama healthcare legislation as the law's supporters and detractors rally on the sidewalk in front of the Supreme Court, during the third and...more
