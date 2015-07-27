Edition:
War zone work

A young boy named Issa carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2013
Women sew while working in a garment factory in Idlib city, Syria July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
A butcher works outside a shop as people sit near him in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2013
Forty-two-year-old Abu Ali combs sheep skins inside his workshop in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province February 28, 2015. Abu Ali inherited his hundred year old family profession. Having lost his equipment in the country's turmoil, he had to go back to work in primitive ways to produce the wool. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A Syrian cobbler repairs a military boot at his shop in Damascus February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2014
A woman works at an agriculture field in Aleppo November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Residents work at a workshop to produce fans and wind turbines in order to generate electricity in the besieged town of Hazeh in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Civil defense members pose for a picture after they finished working at a damaged site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Aryan neighborhood April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A medical laboratory technician views blood samples from patients showing symptoms of leishmaniasis through a microscope at a hospital in Aleppo, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2013
Employees work at Syria's central bank in the main business district of Damascus April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2013
A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2013
A man chooses food at a shop in the al-Rawda neighborhood in Damascus April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2013
A woman carries a child as she walks past a boy selling yogurt along a street in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A handicapped man buys goods from a grocery shop in Old Aleppo January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A man works at a bakery in Aleppo city December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2013
A worker works on prosthetic limbs at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. The center produces prosthesis from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer them to physically disabled victims of the war. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2013
A man works in his kebab shop in Ain Terma neighborhood, Damascus January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2013
A man works inside a factory that manufactures medical gauze in the rebel-controlled area of Hamouriyeh in Damascus suburb April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A carpenter works inside his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2013
