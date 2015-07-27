War zone work

Forty-two-year-old Abu Ali combs sheep skins inside his workshop in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province February 28, 2015. Abu Ali inherited his hundred year old family profession. Having lost his equipment in the country's turmoil, he had to go...more

Forty-two-year-old Abu Ali combs sheep skins inside his workshop in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province February 28, 2015. Abu Ali inherited his hundred year old family profession. Having lost his equipment in the country's turmoil, he had to go back to work in primitive ways to produce the wool. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

