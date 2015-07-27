War zone work
A young boy named Issa carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Women sew while working in a garment factory in Idlib city, Syria July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A butcher works outside a shop as people sit near him in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Forty-two-year-old Abu Ali combs sheep skins inside his workshop in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province February 28, 2015. Abu Ali inherited his hundred year old family profession. Having lost his equipment in the country's turmoil, he had to go...more
A Syrian cobbler repairs a military boot at his shop in Damascus February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A woman works at an agriculture field in Aleppo November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Residents work at a workshop to produce fans and wind turbines in order to generate electricity in the besieged town of Hazeh in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy
Civil defense members pose for a picture after they finished working at a damaged site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Aryan neighborhood April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A medical laboratory technician views blood samples from patients showing symptoms of leishmaniasis through a microscope at a hospital in Aleppo, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Employees work at Syria's central bank in the main business district of Damascus April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A man chooses food at a shop in the al-Rawda neighborhood in Damascus April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A woman carries a child as she walks past a boy selling yogurt along a street in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A handicapped man buys goods from a grocery shop in Old Aleppo January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A man works at a bakery in Aleppo city December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi
A worker works on prosthetic limbs at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. The center produces prosthesis from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer...more
A man works in his kebab shop in Ain Terma neighborhood, Damascus January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man works inside a factory that manufactures medical gauze in the rebel-controlled area of Hamouriyeh in Damascus suburb April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A carpenter works inside his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Next Slideshows
Uighur refugees of Turkey
Thousands of members of China's Muslim ethnic minority, the Uighur, have reached Turkey in the last year.
President Obama in Kenya
President Obama on his first visit as president to his father's homeland in Kenya.
Funeral for Sandra Bland
Hundreds of people attend the funeral of Sandra Bland, a black woman found dead in a Texas jail cell days after she was arrested following a minor traffic...
Inside the White House on 9/11
Newly-released photos from inside the White House on September 11th, 2001.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.