Warhol's art

Artist Andy Warhol's 'Campbell's Chicken with Rice Soup' (C, front), an aluminium can with paper decal, ca. 1964 (estimate is $50,000 to 70,000), on the wall 'Campbell's Tomato Soup' (L), a screen print on t-shirt, ca 1981 (estimate is $12,000 to 15,000) and 'Self-Portrait with Fright Wig' (C), a screen print on t-shirt, ca. 1986 (estimate is $15,000-20,000) are seen on display at Christie's in New York City February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar