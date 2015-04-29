Warm waters of Cuba
People swim at the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. On Sunday, Cuba registered a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, (103.5 degrees Fahrenheit), 0.1 degrees less than the island's historic record, according to Jose Rubiera, Director of the National...more
People enjoy the sea early in the morning in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired computer programmer Esperanza Delgado (C), 61, smokes a cigarette before swimming in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired chef Edita Mijares, 67, swims in the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired Mechanical Engineer Enrique Biosca, 76, looks to the camera before entering the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired school teacher Ilda Fortuna, 67, sunbathes at the seafront in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman talks to a friend (unseen) before entering the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired biologist Rosa Cornide, 81, swims at the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man prepares to enter the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
