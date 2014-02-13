Warm weather in Sochi
A volunteer enjoys a sunny afternoon on top of the mountain of Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A volunteer enjoys a sunny afternoon on top of the mountain of Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Fashion TV host Lana Prince poses in the water waving the Russian national flag near the Olympic Park on a sunny day at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Fashion TV host Lana Prince poses in the water waving the Russian national flag near the Olympic Park on a sunny day at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Women sun themselves on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Women sun themselves on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Staff members enjoy the sunshine before the start of the women's cross-country 10km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Staff members enjoy the sunshine before the start of the women's cross-country 10km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Local residents enjoy the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Local residents enjoy the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man enjoys a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man enjoys a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman enjoys the sun in the mountain village of Rosa Khutor at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman enjoys the sun in the mountain village of Rosa Khutor at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman enjoys a drink on the beach at the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman enjoys a drink on the beach at the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman stretches as policemen patrol on horses at an embankment overlooking the Black Sea near the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman stretches as policemen patrol on horses at an embankment overlooking the Black Sea near the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Attendees lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Attendees lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man stretches on the beach in Adler on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man stretches on the beach in Adler on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man jogs on a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the background in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man jogs on a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the background in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People stand near food stalls on a sunny day at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People stand near food stalls on a sunny day at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Local residents enter the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Local residents enter the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Kids reading to cats
Schoolchildren read to cats at a Pennsylvania animal shelter as part of a program to improve reading skills and gain confidence.
Best of Sochi - Day 5
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Flooding in southwest England
Many areas of the Somerset Levels have been underwater for over a month in the wettest January in Britain on record.
Castaway returns home
Fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga arrives home in El Salvador after he says he spent a year adrift in the Pacific Ocean.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.