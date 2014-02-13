Edition:
Warm weather in Sochi

<p>A volunteer enjoys a sunny afternoon on top of the mountain of Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

<p>Fashion TV host Lana Prince poses in the water waving the Russian national flag near the Olympic Park on a sunny day at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Women sun themselves on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Staff members enjoy the sunshine before the start of the women's cross-country 10km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Local residents enjoy the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A man enjoys a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>People lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>A woman enjoys the sun in the mountain village of Rosa Khutor at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A woman enjoys a drink on the beach at the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A woman stretches as policemen patrol on horses at an embankment overlooking the Black Sea near the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Attendees lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>A man stretches on the beach in Adler on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>A man jogs on a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the background in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>People stand near food stalls on a sunny day at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Local residents enter the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

