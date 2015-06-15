Warrior cricket
Robert Piroris of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015....more
Members of the Maasai Cricket Warriors (L-R) Sambu Sintario, Feancis Ole Mishami, Sonyanga Ole Ngais and Jonathan Ole Mishami pose for a photohraph with the last surviving male northern white rhino named 'Sudan' after playing against the British Army...more
Daniel Ole Mamai of the Maasai Cricket Warriors joins teammates as they celebrate during their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy...more
Francis Leimado of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. ...more
Dickson Rongo, a member of the Maasai Cricket Warriors, prepares for their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national...more
Jonathan Ole Meshami of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14,...more
Francis Laimado (L) and Christopher Memusi of the Maasai Cricket Warriors run as they play against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in...more
Jonathan Ole Meshami of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14,...more
Christopher Memusi of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14,...more
Sonyanga Ole Ngais, Captain of the Maasai Cricket Warriors reacts after being bowled out against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia...more
Members of the Maasai Cricket Warriors arrive for their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June...more
Next Slideshows
Republic of Texas Biker Rally
Inside one of America's largest motorcycle rallies.
Opening Ceremony of the European Games
The opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Venezuela's underground restaurants
As with living-room restaurants that flourished in Havana, Caracas is seeing a rise in clandestine dining as inventive restaurateurs seek ways to survive...
Scenes of sand
A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.