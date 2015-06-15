Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 15, 2015 | 2:45pm EDT

Warrior cricket

Robert Piroris of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. The cricket tournament is hosted at the home of the last surviving male northern white rhino, and hopes to raise awareness of the plight of endangered animals and the need for community involvement in conservation. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Robert Piroris of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Robert Piroris of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. The cricket tournament is hosted at the home of the last surviving male northern white rhino, and hopes to raise awareness of the plight of endangered animals and the need for community involvement in conservation. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
1 / 11
Members of the Maasai Cricket Warriors (L-R) Sambu Sintario, Feancis Ole Mishami, Sonyanga Ole Ngais and Jonathan Ole Mishami pose for a photohraph with the last surviving male northern white rhino named 'Sudan' after playing against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. The Maasai Cricket Warriors actively campaign against retrogressive traditional practices, such as female genital mutilation and early childhood marriages, while fighting to eradicate discrimination against women in Maasailand. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Members of the Maasai Cricket Warriors (L-R) Sambu Sintario, Feancis Ole Mishami, Sonyanga Ole Ngais and Jonathan Ole Mishami pose for a photohraph with the last surviving male northern white rhino named 'Sudan' after playing against the British Army...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Members of the Maasai Cricket Warriors (L-R) Sambu Sintario, Feancis Ole Mishami, Sonyanga Ole Ngais and Jonathan Ole Mishami pose for a photohraph with the last surviving male northern white rhino named 'Sudan' after playing against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. The Maasai Cricket Warriors actively campaign against retrogressive traditional practices, such as female genital mutilation and early childhood marriages, while fighting to eradicate discrimination against women in Maasailand. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
2 / 11
Daniel Ole Mamai of the Maasai Cricket Warriors joins teammates as they celebrate during their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. Through cricket, they hope to promote healthier lifestyles and to also spread awareness about HIV/AIDS amongst youths. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Daniel Ole Mamai of the Maasai Cricket Warriors joins teammates as they celebrate during their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Daniel Ole Mamai of the Maasai Cricket Warriors joins teammates as they celebrate during their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. Through cricket, they hope to promote healthier lifestyles and to also spread awareness about HIV/AIDS amongst youths. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
3 / 11
Francis Leimado of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Francis Leimado of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Francis Leimado of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
4 / 11
Dickson Rongo, a member of the Maasai Cricket Warriors, prepares for their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Dickson Rongo, a member of the Maasai Cricket Warriors, prepares for their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Dickson Rongo, a member of the Maasai Cricket Warriors, prepares for their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
5 / 11
Jonathan Ole Meshami of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Jonathan Ole Meshami of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Jonathan Ole Meshami of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
6 / 11
Francis Laimado (L) and Christopher Memusi of the Maasai Cricket Warriors run as they play against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Francis Laimado (L) and Christopher Memusi of the Maasai Cricket Warriors run as they play against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Francis Laimado (L) and Christopher Memusi of the Maasai Cricket Warriors run as they play against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
7 / 11
Jonathan Ole Meshami of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Jonathan Ole Meshami of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Jonathan Ole Meshami of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
8 / 11
Christopher Memusi of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Christopher Memusi of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Christopher Memusi of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
9 / 11
Sonyanga Ole Ngais, Captain of the Maasai Cricket Warriors reacts after being bowled out against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Sonyanga Ole Ngais, Captain of the Maasai Cricket Warriors reacts after being bowled out against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Sonyanga Ole Ngais, Captain of the Maasai Cricket Warriors reacts after being bowled out against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
10 / 11
Members of the Maasai Cricket Warriors arrive for their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Members of the Maasai Cricket Warriors arrive for their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Members of the Maasai Cricket Warriors arrive for their match against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Republic of Texas Biker Rally

Republic of Texas Biker Rally

Next Slideshows

Republic of Texas Biker Rally

Republic of Texas Biker Rally

Inside one of America's largest motorcycle rallies.

Jun 13 2015
Opening Ceremony of the European Games

Opening Ceremony of the European Games

The opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Jun 12 2015
Venezuela's underground restaurants

Venezuela's underground restaurants

As with living-room restaurants that flourished in Havana, Caracas is seeing a rise in clandestine dining as inventive restaurateurs seek ways to survive...

Jun 12 2015
Scenes of sand

Scenes of sand

A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies.

Jun 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast