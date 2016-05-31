Warriors defeat Thunder in Game 7
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the fourth quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry celebrates with Draymond Green during the fourth quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Klay Thompson hoists the trophy after game seven. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry poses with the trophy after winning game seven. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Draymond Green celebrates after making a basket against Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Draymond Green shoots against Russell Westbrook. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Draymond Green dunks against Russell Westbrook. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the fourth quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Draymond Green battles for the ball against Russell Westbrook during the fourth quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry lays on the ground after a play during the second quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Russell Westbrook falls into the Thunder bench trying to keep the ball in play. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Bernie Sanders greets spectators during halftime. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Steven Adams and Draymond Green battle for the ball during the second quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Klay Thompson battles for the rebound against Russell Westbrook during the first quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Draymond Green battles for the ball between Oklahoma City Thunder players during the first quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Steven Adams and Draymond Green lay on the ground after a play during the second quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry shoots for a three point against Steven Adams during the third quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Dion Waiters battles between Stephen Curry and Draymond Green during the first quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry controls the ball against Russell Westbrook held by a screen by Draymond Green. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry looks on from the bench during the fourth quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
