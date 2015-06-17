Warriors fans celebrate
Golden State Warriors fans celebrate in the courtyard after a watch party for game 6 of the NBA Finals in Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Fans celebrate at Oracle Arena in Oakland. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Golden State Warriors fans Rani Zahdeh (left) and Will Faraghan (right) celebrate after a Warriors basket during a watch party for game 6 in Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
A man takes a photograph of a police line, after the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in game 6, on 14th and Broadway in Oakland, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Fans hold a picture of Warriors' Stephen Curry while celebrating after the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6, along a street in Oakland, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Fans celebrate at Oracle Arena in Oakland, June 16, 2015, REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A fan holds up a finals fan card during a watch party for game 6 in Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Oakland police close off Broadway, after the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in game 6, in Oakland, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
People celebrate on 14th and Broadway in Oakland, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A fight breaks out as fans celebrate, after the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in game 6, in Oakland, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Fans celebrate after the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6, along a street in Oakland, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A fan holds a sign while celebrating on 14th and Broadway in Oakland, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Jun 16, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors fan follows the action during a watch party for game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors fan holds a flag during a watch party for game 6 in Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
People celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
