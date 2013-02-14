Warzone psych ward
Patients from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital rest inside an indoor basketball court in a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Patients from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital rest inside an indoor basketball court in a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital looks from under his blanket inside a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital looks from under his blanket inside a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
An opening in the ceiling of a room caused by shelling is seen at a building where patients of lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
An opening in the ceiling of a room caused by shelling is seen at a building where patients of lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital laughs as she smokes a cigarette on her bed in a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital laughs as she smokes a cigarette on her bed in a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital salutes and smiles inside a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital salutes and smiles inside a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
The words "Whoever steals from this building will be killed by the Free Syrian Army's bullet" is written on the wall of a building where patients of lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. ...more
The words "Whoever steals from this building will be killed by the Free Syrian Army's bullet" is written on the wall of a building where patients of lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Patients from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital gather in a room inside a building where they were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Patients from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital gather in a room inside a building where they were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Patients from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital lie on the ground of a room inside a building where they were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Patients from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital lie on the ground of a room inside a building where they were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital salutes and smiles inside a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital salutes and smiles inside a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A piece of paper with the words, "We call on the mentally ill Bashar Al-Assad to come to Ibn Khaldoun hospital for treatment as his temporarily residence", is seen on the wall of a building where patients of lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital were...more
A piece of paper with the words, "We call on the mentally ill Bashar Al-Assad to come to Ibn Khaldoun hospital for treatment as his temporarily residence", is seen on the wall of a building where patients of lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital were transferred to, in Aleppo, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Next Slideshows
Lesbian love in China
Ning and partner Nuo met through a website over a year ago, but have yet to tell their parents they live together.
Valentines around the world
A look at all the ways people are celebrating Valentines Day around the world.
Westminster Dog Show
Highlights from the Westminster Dog Show.
Bollywood blogger
Malini Agarwal provides a steady diet of Bollywood gossip to a legion of followers.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.