Pictures | Wed Mar 16, 2016 | 10:20am EDT

Washington Metro shutdown

Morning commuters await a bus for downtown Washington in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. Commuters in Washington, D.C., took to the roads in cars, on bicycles and on crowded buses to cope with a last-minute shutdown of the second-busiest U.S. subway system for emergency safety checks. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
1 / 10
A long line of morning commuters board a bus for downtown Washington in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. The estimated 700,000 people who ride the Washington-area Metro system every weekday, including about a third of the region's federal workforce, were scrambling to get to work and around town on Wednesday while 600 underground cables are inspected. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
2 / 10
Turnstiles not in use are shown at a closed Metro station in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. Traffic was heavier than usual on many major commuter arteries leading in from the Virginia and Maryland suburbs, with roads including the George Washington Parkway clogged with bumper-to-bumper traffic in the predawn hours. More cyclists were visible on roadways than is typical for the late winter. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
3 / 10
Metro inspectors look at jumper cables (at their feet) on their rail system in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. The closure of the 119-mile (230-km) subway system, which has been plagued by equipment breakdowns and fires, will allow safety officials to inspect the cables for worn-out casings, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager Paul Wiedefeld told a news conference. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
4 / 10
A closed, gated Metro station is shown in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
5 / 10
Morning commuters await a bus for downtown Washington in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
6 / 10
Metro inspectors (R) watch a MARC commuter train (L) pass by while they inspect jumper cables on their track system in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
7 / 10
A rider walks down into the Metro subway system during the evening rush hour in Washington March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
8 / 10
A long line of morning commuters board a bus for downtown Washington in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
9 / 10
Metro inspectors look at jumper cables (at their feet) on their rail system as a coal train (L) passes by in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
10 / 10
