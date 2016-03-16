Washington Metro shutdown
Morning commuters await a bus for downtown Washington in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. Commuters in Washington, D.C., took to the roads in cars, on bicycles and on crowded buses to cope with a last-minute shutdown of the second-busiest U.S....more
A long line of morning commuters board a bus for downtown Washington in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. The estimated 700,000 people who ride the Washington-area Metro system every weekday, including about a third of the region's federal...more
Turnstiles not in use are shown at a closed Metro station in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. Traffic was heavier than usual on many major commuter arteries leading in from the Virginia and Maryland suburbs, with roads including the George...more
Metro inspectors look at jumper cables (at their feet) on their rail system in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. The closure of the 119-mile (230-km) subway system, which has been plagued by equipment breakdowns and fires, will allow safety...more
A closed, gated Metro station is shown in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Morning commuters await a bus for downtown Washington in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Metro inspectors (R) watch a MARC commuter train (L) pass by while they inspect jumper cables on their track system in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A rider walks down into the Metro subway system during the evening rush hour in Washington March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A long line of morning commuters board a bus for downtown Washington in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Metro inspectors look at jumper cables (at their feet) on their rail system as a coal train (L) passes by in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
