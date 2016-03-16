Washington Metro shutdown

Turnstiles not in use are shown at a closed Metro station in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. Traffic was heavier than usual on many major commuter arteries leading in from the Virginia and Maryland suburbs, with roads including the George...more

Turnstiles not in use are shown at a closed Metro station in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. Traffic was heavier than usual on many major commuter arteries leading in from the Virginia and Maryland suburbs, with roads including the George Washington Parkway clogged with bumper-to-bumper traffic in the predawn hours. More cyclists were visible on roadways than is typical for the late winter. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close