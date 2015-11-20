Washington storm aftermath
A vehicle stuck in the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River is pictured in this aerial photo in Stanwood, Washington November 19, 2015. About 185,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Washington state late on Wednesday, after a...more
The flood waters of the Snoqualmie River cover 284th Ave NE in this aerial photo in Carnation, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Andrew Culver (L) and Peggy Wendel (R) observe the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River, which overtook a roadway in Stanwood, Washington, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A farm overtaken by the flooded Snoqualmie River is shown in this aerial photo taken by the Washington National Guard, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/SSG Virginia M. Owens/Washington National Guard
A damaged structure is pictured in this aerial photo in Index, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Two semi-trailer truck cabs submerged in the flooded waters of the Snoqualmie River are pictured in this aerial photo in Duvall, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A car that was severely damaged by a fallen tree is seen in Everett, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Debris washed up near homes is pictured in this aerial photo in Index, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Sandbags for flood mitigation sit on a roadway near the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River in Stanwood, Washington, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
The flood waters of the Snoqualmie River cover NE 124th Street just off State Route 203 in this aerial photo in Novelty, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A worker prepares to remove a fallen tree from atop a truck in Everett, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Horses stand on the banks of the flooded Snoqualmie River in this aerial photo taken by the Washington National Guard, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/SSG Virginia M. Owens/Washington National Guard
A vehicle submerged in the flooded waters of the Snoqualmie River is pictured in this aerial photo in Duvall, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A car sits in the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River in Stanwood, Washington, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A fallen tree that damaged a fence and a truck is pictured in Everett, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
The flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River is pictured in this aerial photo in Stanwood, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A torrent of water from Snoqualmie Falls is shown in this aerial photo taken by the Washington National Guard, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/SSG Virginia M. Owens/Washington National Guard
Andrew Culver observes the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River, which overtook a roadway in Stanwood, Washington, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A worker prepares to remove a fallen tree from atop two trucks in Everett, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
The flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River is pictured in this aerial photo in Stanwood, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Structures near a collapsed hillside are pictured in this aerial photo in Index, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A vehicle drives through the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River in this aerial photo in Stanwood, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
The roots of a fallen tree are pictured at American Legion Memorial Park in Everett, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A car approaches the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River, which overtook a roadway in Stanwood, Washington, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Vehicles stranded by the flooded Snoqualmie River are shown near a farm in this aerial photo taken by the Washington National Guard, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/SSG Virginia M. Owens
A worker removes limbs from a fallen tree with a chainsaw in preparation for lifting it from atop a truck in Everett, Washington, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A truck sits in the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River in Stanwood, Washington, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
