Washington storm aftermath

A vehicle stuck in the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River is pictured in this aerial photo in Stanwood, Washington November 19, 2015. About 185,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Washington state late on Wednesday, after a storm triggered mudslides and flooding, killing at least three people, authorities said. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

