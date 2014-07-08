Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 8, 2014 | 3:08pm EDT

Washington welcomes marijuana

Hu Barney, smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Hu Barney, smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Hu Barney, smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Close
1 / 20
People wait for the "high noon" grand opening at Cannabis City during the first day of legal retail marijuana sales in Seattle, Washington July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

People wait for the "high noon" grand opening at Cannabis City during the first day of legal retail marijuana sales in Seattle, Washington July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
People wait for the "high noon" grand opening at Cannabis City during the first day of legal retail marijuana sales in Seattle, Washington July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
2 / 20
Employees stock shelves at Cannabis City before their "high noon" grand opening during the first day of legal retail marijuana sales in Seattle, Washington July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Employees stock shelves at Cannabis City before their "high noon" grand opening during the first day of legal retail marijuana sales in Seattle, Washington July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Employees stock shelves at Cannabis City before their "high noon" grand opening during the first day of legal retail marijuana sales in Seattle, Washington July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
3 / 20
Cloned marijuana plants are pictured at the Sea of Green Farms growing facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Cloned marijuana plants are pictured at the Sea of Green Farms growing facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Cloned marijuana plants are pictured at the Sea of Green Farms growing facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
4 / 20
Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Close
5 / 20
Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Close
6 / 20
Bob Leeds, co-owner of Sea of Green Farms, shows some of the marijuana he produces during a tour of his company's facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Bob Leeds, co-owner of Sea of Green Farms, shows some of the marijuana he produces during a tour of his company's facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Bob Leeds, co-owner of Sea of Green Farms, shows some of the marijuana he produces during a tour of his company's facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
7 / 20
Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
8 / 20
Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
9 / 20
An English Bulldog wears a marijuana-leaf lei at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

An English Bulldog wears a marijuana-leaf lei at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
An English Bulldog wears a marijuana-leaf lei at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
10 / 20
A vendor displays products at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A vendor displays products at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
A vendor displays products at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
11 / 20
Festival goers are given bags of Doritos corn chips by Seattle Police Department officers during the Hempfest rally in downtown Seattle, Washington August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Festival goers are given bags of Doritos corn chips by Seattle Police Department officers during the Hempfest rally in downtown Seattle, Washington August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Festival goers are given bags of Doritos corn chips by Seattle Police Department officers during the Hempfest rally in downtown Seattle, Washington August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
12 / 20
A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
13 / 20
Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
14 / 20
Audience members cheer as free vapor pens are tossed into the crowd at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Audience members cheer as free vapor pens are tossed into the crowd at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Audience members cheer as free vapor pens are tossed into the crowd at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
15 / 20
A man lights up after the law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux

A man lights up after the law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
A man lights up after the law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux
Close
16 / 20
Nick Cookro (R), 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Nick Cookro (R), 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Nick Cookro (R), 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
17 / 20
Members of a medical marijuana delivery service promote their business at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Members of a medical marijuana delivery service promote their business at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Members of a medical marijuana delivery service promote their business at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
18 / 20
A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Close
19 / 20
Employee Stephen Young restocks the shelves behind bullet-proof glass at Northwest Patient Resource Center in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux

Employee Stephen Young restocks the shelves behind bullet-proof glass at Northwest Patient Resource Center in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Employee Stephen Young restocks the shelves behind bullet-proof glass at Northwest Patient Resource Center in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The next Panama Canal?

The next Panama Canal?

Next Slideshows

The next Panama Canal?

The next Panama Canal?

Lake Nicaragua or Cocibolca is part of proposed plans for a new canal that would compete with the Panama Canal.

Jul 08 2014
Calgary Stampede

Calgary Stampede

The world famous rodeo kicks off in Calgary.

Jul 07 2014
Mud Olympics

Mud Olympics

Participants are happy as pigs to play sports in the muck at the Mud Olympics in Germany.

Jul 07 2014
Crusader reenactment

Crusader reenactment

Enthusiasts reenact a 12th century Crusader battle.

Jul 07 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast