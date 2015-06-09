Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 9, 2015 | 12:00pm EDT

Watching Jack Warner

Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner, who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, sits in parliament in Port-of-Spain, June 5, 2015. Warner, a central figure in world soccer's deepening scandal, vowed to tell investigators all he knows about corruption within the sport's governing body. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner, who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, sits in parliament in Port-of-Spain, June 5, 2015. Warner, a central figure in world soccer's deepening scandal, vowed to tell investigators all he...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner, who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, sits in parliament in Port-of-Spain, June 5, 2015. Warner, a central figure in world soccer's deepening scandal, vowed to tell investigators all he knows about corruption within the sport's governing body. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva
Close
1 / 10
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner (R), who leads the Independent Liberal Party and is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, listens to a constituent of his region in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, June 6, 2015. Warner is among nine current and former FIFA officials and five corporate executives charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with running a criminal enterprise that involved more than $150 million in bribes. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner (R), who leads the Independent Liberal Party and is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, listens to a constituent of his region in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, June 6, 2015. Warner is among nine...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner (R), who leads the Independent Liberal Party and is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, listens to a constituent of his region in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, June 6, 2015. Warner is among nine current and former FIFA officials and five corporate executives charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with running a criminal enterprise that involved more than $150 million in bribes. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva
Close
2 / 10
Trinidad and Tobago's former National Security Minister and former FIFA Vice President, Jack Warner, gestures after leaving the offices of the Sunshine Newspaper which he owns, in Arouca, East Trinidad, May 27, 2015. Prosecutors say Warner solicited bribes worth $10 million from the South African government to host the 2010 World Cup and diverted funds for personal use. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Trinidad and Tobago's former National Security Minister and former FIFA Vice President, Jack Warner, gestures after leaving the offices of the Sunshine Newspaper which he owns, in Arouca, East Trinidad, May 27, 2015. Prosecutors say Warner solicited...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Trinidad and Tobago's former National Security Minister and former FIFA Vice President, Jack Warner, gestures after leaving the offices of the Sunshine Newspaper which he owns, in Arouca, East Trinidad, May 27, 2015. Prosecutors say Warner solicited bribes worth $10 million from the South African government to host the 2010 World Cup and diverted funds for personal use. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
3 / 10
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (C, face partially obscured by cap) arrives surrounded by supporters to a meeting of his Independent Liberal Party in Marabella, South Trinidad, June 3, 2015. Warner, a central figure in world football's deepening scandal, had constantly denied any wrongdoing but vowed last week to tell investigators all he knew about corruption within the sport's governing body. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (C, face partially obscured by cap) arrives surrounded by supporters to a meeting of his Independent Liberal Party in Marabella, South Trinidad, June 3, 2015. Warner, a central figure in world football's...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (C, face partially obscured by cap) arrives surrounded by supporters to a meeting of his Independent Liberal Party in Marabella, South Trinidad, June 3, 2015. Warner, a central figure in world football's deepening scandal, had constantly denied any wrongdoing but vowed last week to tell investigators all he knew about corruption within the sport's governing body. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
4 / 10
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (R) talks to a girl while attending a ceremony in celebration of Indian Arrival Day organized by his political Independent Liberal Party in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, May 29, 2015. The 72-year-old announced his plans to reveal all in a paid political address in his homeland of Trinidad and Tobago, entitled "The gloves are off". REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (R) talks to a girl while attending a ceremony in celebration of Indian Arrival Day organized by his political Independent Liberal Party in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, May 29, 2015. The 72-year-old announced...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (R) talks to a girl while attending a ceremony in celebration of Indian Arrival Day organized by his political Independent Liberal Party in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, May 29, 2015. The 72-year-old announced his plans to reveal all in a paid political address in his homeland of Trinidad and Tobago, entitled "The gloves are off". REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
5 / 10
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner, who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, is seen inside parliament in Port-of-Spain, June 5, 2015. Warner has denied the charges against him and was granted bail after surrendering to authorities in his home country. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner, who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, is seen inside parliament in Port-of-Spain, June 5, 2015. Warner has denied the charges against him and was granted bail after surrendering to...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner, who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, is seen inside parliament in Port-of-Spain, June 5, 2015. Warner has denied the charges against him and was granted bail after surrendering to authorities in his home country. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva
Close
6 / 10
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner addresses the audience during a meeting of his Independent Liberal Party in Marabella, South Trinidad, June 3, 2015. In a video posted on his Facebook page, which has now been taken down, Warner holds an spoof Onion article and says FIFA "has frantically announced" the United States is holding this summer's World Cup. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner addresses the audience during a meeting of his Independent Liberal Party in Marabella, South Trinidad, June 3, 2015. In a video posted on his Facebook page, which has now been taken down, Warner holds an spoof...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner addresses the audience during a meeting of his Independent Liberal Party in Marabella, South Trinidad, June 3, 2015. In a video posted on his Facebook page, which has now been taken down, Warner holds an spoof Onion article and says FIFA "has frantically announced" the United States is holding this summer's World Cup. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
7 / 10
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner (R), who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, walks accompanied by a police officer as he arrives at the parliament building to attend a session in Port-of-Spain, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner (R), who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, walks accompanied by a police officer as he arrives at the parliament building to attend a session in Port-of-Spain, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea...more

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner (R), who is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, walks accompanied by a police officer as he arrives at the parliament building to attend a session in Port-of-Spain, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
8 / 10
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (C) attends a ceremony in celebration of Indian Arrival Day organized by his political Independent Liberal Party in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (C) attends a ceremony in celebration of Indian Arrival Day organized by his political Independent Liberal Party in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (C) attends a ceremony in celebration of Indian Arrival Day organized by his political Independent Liberal Party in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
9 / 10
Police officers stand guard as an ambulance leaves the state prison in Port-of-Spain May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Police officers stand guard as an ambulance leaves the state prison in Port-of-Spain May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Police officers stand guard as an ambulance leaves the state prison in Port-of-Spain May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Fresh fighting in Ukraine

Fresh fighting in Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Fresh fighting in Ukraine

Fresh fighting in Ukraine

Fears grow that a fragile ceasefire could be falling apart.

Jun 09 2015
Nice beach

Nice beach

More than three million tourists don sandals and make their way onto the rocky beaches of Nice, France.

Jun 09 2015
Egypt's white desert

Egypt's white desert

The White Desert features limestone and chalk forms strangely shaped by the wind and sand.

Jun 09 2015
Uncertainty in Turkey

Uncertainty in Turkey

Turkey faces the prospect of political turmoil after the ruling AK Party loses its parliamentary majority.

Jun 08 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast