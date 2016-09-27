Watching the debate
Patrons at McGregor's Bar and Grill in San Diego watch the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Donald Trump is seen on television screens at the media room. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A U.S. Democrat living in Mexico watches the debate in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People watch the debate outside Hofstra University. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A group of Trump supporters watch at a restaurant in Medina Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Luis Perez, 35, (2nd L) and his 18-month-old daughter Gizelle, and Polo Morales, 39, (R) watch the debate among U.S. citizens and immigrants who cannot vote in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An employee of a foreign exchange trading company looks at a monitor displaying the debate in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Patrons at McGregor's Bar and Grill in San Diego. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A worker watches the debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump inside an appliances showroom in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People watch a broadcast of the debate at a cafe in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women watch a broadcast of the debate with U.S. citizens and immigrants who cannot vote in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patrons at McGregor's Bar and Grill in San Diego watch the debate. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
People watch the debate outside Hofstra University. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Who's at the presidential debate?
Insiders and familiar faces in the audience at Hofstra.
Muslim Day Parade in NYC
Attendees and protesters at the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan.
North Korea air show
The reclusive state shows off its aviation prowess at the Wonsan Air Festival.
Syrian army declares offensive on Aleppo
Warplanes launched heavy air strikes on rebel-held areas of Aleppo after the Russian-backed Syrian army declared an offensive to fully capture Syria's biggest...
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.