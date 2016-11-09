Watching the election from abroad
A woman reacts to television coverage of election results at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People react to television coverage of election results at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man dressed as Uncle Sam attends an election night viewing party in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman participates in an election night viewing party in San Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Attendees at a U.S. presidential election night event at the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People react to television coverage of at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People attend a U.S. presidential elections night event held by the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. flags are projected on the facade of the U.S. Embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man dances during an election night party at the U.S. Embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman photographs herself with a cardboard figure of Donald Trump in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A guest at an event called the U.S. Presidential Election Watch, organized by the U.S. Consulate, reaches for a badge in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A guest at an event called organized by the U.S. Consulate, casts a pretend vote for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Election party leaflets and lanyards on display ahead of the election night party at the U.S. Embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People attend a U.S. presidential election night event held by the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A guest at an event called the U.S. Presidential Election Watch, organized by the U.S. Consulate, in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
