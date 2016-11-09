Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 8, 2016 | 10:00pm EST

Watching the election results

Marvin DeLeon of Washington County, NY, cries as he stands in the overflow crowd for Hillary Clinton's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Marvin DeLeon of Washington County, NY, cries as he stands in the overflow crowd for Hillary Clinton's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Marvin DeLeon of Washington County, NY, cries as he stands in the overflow crowd for Hillary Clinton's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
1 / 24
A supporter of Donald Trump watches results at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter of Donald Trump watches results at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump watches results at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 24
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 24
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 24
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 24
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 24
Hundreds of Hillary Clinton supporters gather to watch the election results in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Hundreds of Hillary Clinton supporters gather to watch the election results in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Hundreds of Hillary Clinton supporters gather to watch the election results in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
7 / 24
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 24
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 24
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 24
A Trump supporter watches returns on Fox News in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A Trump supporter watches returns on Fox News in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A Trump supporter watches returns on Fox News in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
11 / 24
A woman reacts to television coverage during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman reacts to television coverage during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A woman reacts to television coverage during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 24
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results come in from the overflow crowd outside the nominee's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results come in from the overflow crowd outside the nominee's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results come in from the overflow crowd outside the nominee's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
13 / 24
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 24
People react to television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People react to television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
People react to television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
15 / 24
Jim Livesey and Jill Huennekens of Milwaukee cheer at Hillary Clinton's election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Jim Livesey and Jill Huennekens of Milwaukee cheer at Hillary Clinton's election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Jim Livesey and Jill Huennekens of Milwaukee cheer at Hillary Clinton's election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 24
People react to the television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People react to the television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
People react to the television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 24
Hundreds of Hillary Clinton supporters gather to watch the election results in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Hundreds of Hillary Clinton supporters gather to watch the election results in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Hundreds of Hillary Clinton supporters gather to watch the election results in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
18 / 24
Tracy Terrill (R) kisses his partner John Diaz during Hillary Clinton's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tracy Terrill (R) kisses his partner John Diaz during Hillary Clinton's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Tracy Terrill (R) kisses his partner John Diaz during Hillary Clinton's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
19 / 24
A girl colors an electoral map red or blue as returns are announced at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A girl colors an electoral map red or blue as returns are announced at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A girl colors an electoral map red or blue as returns are announced at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
20 / 24
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. RUTERS/Adrees Latif

A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. RUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. RUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
21 / 24
Supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
22 / 24
A man reacts to returns at Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man reacts to returns at Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A man reacts to returns at Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
23 / 24
The Empire State building displays an election themed light show in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Empire State building displays an election themed light show in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
The Empire State building displays an election themed light show in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Election Day

Election Day

Next Slideshows

Election Day

Election Day

After a long and hard-fought campaign, voters hit the polls to select the next president.

Nov 08 2016
Watching the election from abroad

Watching the election from abroad

Views from election night watch parties around the world.

Nov 08 2016
Tammy Duckworth wins Senate seat

Tammy Duckworth wins Senate seat

Democrat Iraq war veteran Tammy Duckworth defeats Mark Kirk in their Senate race in Illinois.

Nov 08 2016
I Voted Today

I Voted Today

The faces of Americans at the polling stations.

Nov 08 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast