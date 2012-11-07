Watching the results
People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Obama supporters watch the returns prior to his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama supporters watch the returns prior to his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters of President Obama cheer during his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of President Obama cheer during his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A supporter sits on the ground as he waits for results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A supporter sits on the ground as he waits for results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Young supporters watch results during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Young supporters watch results during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Passers-by glance up at TV screens to follow election results during Mitt Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Passers-by glance up at TV screens to follow election results during Mitt Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters embrace after hearing voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters embrace after hearing voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
People react as they watch coverage of the election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react as they watch coverage of the election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters look on as they watch results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters look on as they watch results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Romney supporter looks anxious as she watches election results come in during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Romney supporter looks anxious as she watches election results come in during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Romney supporter watches voting returns at the election night rally for Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A Romney supporter watches voting returns at the election night rally for Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A supporter looks on as she watches results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A supporter looks on as she watches results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters watch results during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters watch results during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters look on as they watch results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters look on as they watch results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Nancy French clasps her hands as she watches the results come in at Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Nancy French clasps her hands as she watches the results come in at Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Voting in Sandy's shadow
With the wounds of superstorm Sandy still far from healed and nearly 900,000 households and businesses still without power, storm-weary residents across the New...
Strange polling places
A look at the unusual places where voters will be casting their ballot
Hurricane Sandy
The aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.
America and Afghanistan
A look at America's involvement with the war in Afghanistan as well as its repercussions on the home front.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.